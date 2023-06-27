An alleged leaked description of the upcoming The Marvels film appears to confirm that Marvel plans to introduce the Young Avengers team.

Reddit user KostisPat257 shared leaked descriptions for two post-credit scenes to the MarvelStudios subreddit.

The description of the first scene states, “Monica wakes up in a hospital and sees her mom, Maria, dressed in the Captain Marvel costume that she donned in Multiverse of Madness. It’s not implied that this is Earth-838 unless Monica also travelled back in time, but rather another universe where Maria also happens to be Captain Marvel.

“The scene is of course a parallel to episode 4 of WandaVision where Monica wakes in a hospital to find her mom gone,” the user shared.

RELATED: ‘The Marvels’ Trailer Doubles Down On Quirky MCU Humor, Reveals Another Gender Swapped MCU Villain

The description for the second post-credit scene states, “The Marvels’ last post-credits scene reveals that Kamala was actually narrating the events of the movie to someone else and that person is…KATE BISHOP.”

The user continues, “Hailee Steinfeld makes a cameo in the scene in her full Hawkeye suit and gear as Kamala recounts her latest adventure. At the end, Kamala says that there are more young heroes like them and they should all team up, ending the scene by asking Kate “Did you know Ant-Man had a daughter?”

The Reddit user then speculates, “This scene obviously teases the eventual formation of the Young Avengers and it seems Kamala, Kate and Cassie wil be the first 3 members.”

Rumors about Marvel Studios creating a Young Avengers team go all the way back to 2019 when an alleged leak claimed that Marvel would be releasing a New Avengers film in 2022 that would feature a Young Avengers lineup.

That leak, which clearly did not turn out to be true, followed a rumor at We Got This Covered that claimed a New Avengers film would feature a lineup that included Kate Bishop, Hulkling, Iron Lad, Patriot, Wiccan, Statue, and Vision albeit not the Paul Bettany version of the character.

RELATED: Marvel Studios Weakness On Full Display, Company Shifts ‘The Marvels’ Summer Release Date To November

In 2020 it was rumored by Thomas Polito at Geeks World Wide that the Young Avengers would be teased in Ant-Man 3. Polito claimed at the time that Marvel Studios “want to feature some incarnation of the Young Avengers in the film.”

That clearly did not happen either albeit Cassie Lang did end up becoming Stature in the film.

Despite many of the rumors regarding the Young Avengers being assembled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe not coming true, Marvel Studios’ recent film releases as well as a number of their Disney+ shows did appear that they were setting up characters to create a new Avengers team.

They introduced Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. They introduced Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series on Disney+. The aforementioned Stature was introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. There were also teases of Wiccan and Speed in WandaVision. Riri Williams aka Ironheart was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Patriot was also introduced in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. They also introduced Skaar in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and America Chavez in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Given the focus on Kang the Conqueror and the reveal of the Council of Kangs in Quanutmania, it’s not hard to imagine Iron Lad making an appearance.

RELATED: After Claiming Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Would Be At “The Forefront” Of The MCU, Kevin Feige Now Says Kamala Khan “Essentially Steals ‘The Marvels’”

The original Young Avengers team was assembled in Young Avengers #1 back in 2005 by writer Allan Heinberg and penciller Jim Cheung. The team consisted of Patriot, Iron Lad, Hulkling, and Wiccan. They would eventually be joined by Kate Bishop and Stature.

In later incarnations the team would add America Chavez, Jonas, Noah-Varr aka Marvel Boy, Speed, Prodigy, and Loki.

It’s quite easy to see Ironheart replacing Iron Lad, Skaar replacing Hulkling, and Ms. Marvel replacing Marvel Boy albeit it’s possible Hulkling could be introduced in the Secret Invasion series.

The upcoming Loki series could also see a new version of Loki introduced that could fit into the team.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on November 10, 2023.

What do you make of this leaked description for The Marvels’ post-credit scenes?

NEXT: Samuel L. Jackson Says Election Of President Donald Trump Broke ‘The Marvels’ Actress Brie Larson