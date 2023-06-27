Rod Lamberti, the owner of Rodman Comics in Ankeny, Iowa, recently admitted that new comic book sales “are increasingly slowing down.”

In an op-ed about the state of his comic book shop at Bleeding Cool, Lamberti admits that his customers are increasingly not purchasing new comics.

Lamberti explained, “New comic sales here in the comic store are increasingly slowing down. The recent death of Ms Marvel in Amazing Spider-Man was not a big deal at the store.”

He added, “The latest issues of Iron Man and Hulk are low sellers. The characters have fans, but few are interested in their latest adventures.”

He made similar comments about the new Green Lantern series noting that at it his shop “Green Lantern did not have a stunning return.”

Lamberti would also take issue with some of the marketing strategies employed by Marvel and DC for their new comics. He notes that the most recent Avengers main title was not selling well, but instead of trying to fix the problem with the main title, he noted that Marvel came “out with so many spin-offs people are confused. Avengers Beyond, Avengers War Across Time, Avengers All Out War, and Avengers Forever.”

The comic shop owner also admitted that customers are finally rejecting the idea of picking up a new series when DC and Marvel decide to renumber books. He asserted, “The renumbering of first issues has had fewer and fewer returns for sales over time and is not boosting sales numbers nearly as much as in years past.”

While new comic book sales are floundering, he does note that his customers are hungry for back issues, “Back issues are red-hot sellers. People want to buy comics. I bought an Amazing Spider-Man collection from the 70s and 80s a few weeks ago, and those are flying out the door almost as fast as I can get them priced.”

He also shared, “I wish we could get more Iron Man and Hulk issues into the comic store from the 70s and 80s. We have customers who want them. They move on in a hurry if and when I manage to get more in.”

Lamberti’s admission about new comic book sales comes shortly after Marvel Comics writer Steve Orlando admitted new comic book sales across the industry are “struggling.”

While responding to a fan asking about the sales of his Scarlet Witch series, Orlando shared on Twitter, “Sales are struggling, alongside the whole industry. Right now, we’ll hopefully get to ten. To get even 15 issues, sales will need to continue to climb.”

Orlando’s comment was especially illuminating given Scarlet Witch had been one of the top selling comics since it debuted back in January according to ICv2’s ComicHub system.

The book was the 8th most sold book by units in April. However, it has since fallen to 37th in May.

Orlando isn’t the only one to admit comic book sales are struggling. DC Studios CEO James Gunn shared as much in a recent interview with Michael Rosenbaum.

Gunn said, “I started out I wanted to write comic books when I was younger. If I was writing comic books today I’d probably be — I’d probably be unhappy because so few people are reading comic books.”

“But I would probably be really happy with what my job was. I’d enjoy that storytelling process,” he said. “So that’s what’s important to me. I just happen to be good at directing because direcing takes a lot of different weird talents that I do many of those things, but not all well.”

