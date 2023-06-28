Crunchyroll is expanding their library with 15 animated features spanning three decades of Akira Toriyama’s acclaimed Dragon Ball franchise, from the 1989’s Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone to the 2019 blockbuster Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Crunchyroll announced that all 13 Dragon Ball Z movies will be released in three batches, the first one of which has been available for streaming since Thursday the 22nd of June. Fans should expect the second and third batches to release on the 29th of June and the 6th of July.

The movies will be available in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, the announcement further declares, pointing out that viewers will be able to enjoy them in Japanese dub with English, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles.

Despite only offering the Japanese dub, fans have reported Crunchyroll’s Dragon Ball movie collection consists of the old Funimation remasters and not Toei Animation’s updated edition.

“Despite being sub only, these use the old Funimation remasters rather than the newer Toei ones,” Twitter user @AnimeAjay claimed. “So you get subpar audio quality and overly contrasty and saturate visuals. I wonder if DBS Broly will be tinted green too when they get there lol.”

Currently, fans can stream Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone, Dragon Ball Z: World’s Strongest, Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might, Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug, Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge, Dragon Ball Z: Return of Cooler and Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13 on Crunchyroll.

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone (1989)

Synopsis: “Garlic Jr.’s on the hunt, and Gohan is on the hit list! Kidnapping the kid for his Dragon Ball, it seems the sadistic villain is on a quest to collect all seven. As Goku arrives prepared to save his only son, Garlic Jr. summons the Eternal Dragon Shenron, prepared to wish for immortality.”

“His ultimate goal: To take over the Earth, in order to seek revenge for the death of his father. With heightened powers and blessed with eternal life, not even the combined efforts of Goku and his friends can defeat Garlic Jr. now. And as the fiend creates a Dead Zone, intent on sending the heroes into the void, their rescue may lie in the hands least expected.”

Dragon Ball Z: World’s Strongest (1990)

Synopsis: “Dr. Wheelo rises again! His cunning assistant has gathered the Dragon Balls amongst the frozen mountain peaks. The sinister Dr. Wheelo has been freed from his icy tomb at long last. But before these two mad scientists can take over the world with their biotechnology, the doctor is in dire need of a mighty body in which to place his even more fearsome brain.”

“Seeking out the most powerful fighters on the planet, both Piccolo and Master Roshi are brought before the deranged doctor. Yet just as their friends rush in to save them, it’s revealed that Goku is actually the world’s strongest. Things look grim as Dr. Wheelo turns friend against friend as wits and will are matched.”

Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might (1990)

Synopsis: “The Earth’s destruction lies dormant within a single, solitary seed. Brought forth from the darkest reaches of space, the Tree of Might has been sown with the vilest of intentions, for once it takes root nothing else can survive.”

“A plant designed to drain the energy of a planet, it steals the very essence of life only to blossom in death and desolation. Unable to fell this mighty threat, Goku and the Z Warriors must instead confront the harbinger of the evil, a Saiyan bearing an uncanny resemblance to our hero – Turles.”

“This new enemy kidnaps Gohan and sets the son against the father, a tragedy which only delays the inevitable fight. As Goku finally faces off against his deplorable double, Turles turns to the thieving tree?”

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug (1991)

Synopsis: “Once again called upon to save their planet from disaster, Goku and Krillin race to head off a giant asteroid on a collision course with Earth. The threat deflected, their home is saved? Or is it? A greater menace looms in the shadows, a being so evil that he was banished from his old world and now seeks to create a new one of his own.”

“Lord Slug, prepared to dominate by freezing all opposition, seeks out the seven Dragon Balls. Fully restored to youth and more powerful than ever, the Z Warriors soon prove no match for this ancient enemy, a Namekian with abilities from lore and legend. As Goku falls, another must step up before all is lost.”

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge (1991)

Synopsis: “A quarter of a century after a chance encounter in space, fate looks to reunite two enemies on Earth: Goku, the planet’s staunchest defender, looking forward to the peaceful reprieve of a camping trip, and Cooler, brother to the defeated Frieza, on a quest to avenge his family’s honor.”

“Backed by the frightful forces of his Armored Squadron, first Gohan and then Piccolo fall victim to Cooler’s wrath. Satisfied with no less than the death of the Saiyan responsible for Frieza’s demise, he seeks out Goku, prepared to destroy the entire planet to quench his thirst for vengeance.

“As Cooler taunts Goku with his friend’s destruction, the Saiyan must again accomplish what he has only achieved once before.”

Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler (1992)

Synopsis: “The planet of Namek was destroyed years before, a New Namek having since been located and settled. During the intervening period, the inhabitants have enjoyed a time of peace. But as death approaches and threatens homeland horizons, Goku and the Z Warriors are called upon to save a world not their own.”

“More surprising than one planet which can devour another is the enemy’s true face behind the evil enterprise. But just as seeing is believing, Goku and the others settle in to fight the once-defeated Cooler and his forces. And yet victory won’t be so easy the second time around! As the Z Warriors are vanquished one after the other, the fate of New Namek hangs in the balance?”

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13 (1992)

Synopsis: “The peace of a routine day is shattered by violent explosions. With the citizens of the world trembling in terror, Goku knows that he is the target of the vicious assault – and the devastating power of the attacks can mean only one thing: Androids.”

“A mysterious fiend is creating Androids that are faster, stronger, and far more deadly than anything ever devised by the deceased Doctor Gero. Goku and the rest of the Z fighters will have to find the identity of the murderous mastermind if they are to halt the onslaught of his lethal inventions.”

Dropping on Thursday the 29th of June, the next batch consists of Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound, Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming, Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly, Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, and Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon.

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993)

Synopsis: “A mysterious messenger delivers horrific news: a vicious Super Saiyan is rampaging through space, and he will not stop until the galaxy is left smoldering. Goku and Vegeta rush to confront the menace but the true danger is much closer than they think.”

“Broly is a force of unspeakable malice, with powers that rage beyond control – and he has the Z fighters in his sights. Now, a race to save the universe turns into a test of survival for Earth’s mightiest warriors. Prepare for the most intense Saiyan battle ever known – a clash for the ages rooted in the pains of a secret past. This is the story of legends at war.”

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound (1993)

Synopsis: “The infamous millionaire X.S. Cash is funding the most amazing martial arts tournament the Universe has ever seen! The four tournament finalists must do battle with warriors representing the four corners of the galaxy in a decisive battle to see who gains the right to challenge The Champ for the ultimate championship!”

“But a ragged band of criminals have a scheme of their own: take over the tournament and conquer the Universe in the process! Their leader is the incredibly powerful Bojack, an evil menace who has broken free of his stellar confines!”

“With Goku incapable of helping eradicate the planet’s latest threat and Earth’s greatest heroes falling one by one, the young Gohan must look deep within himself to find the power to destroy the wicked invaders. Can Gohan summon enough strength to deliver the finishing blow?”

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming (1994)

Synopsis: “An investigation into the crash of a strange vessel quickly turns into a battle that not even Earth’s most powerful heroes are guaranteed to win. Broly, one of the greatest threats the universe has ever known, has returned and this time, Goku might be powerless to stop him.”

“Broly has gone insane from the hatred that boils inside him, an anger that burns hotter than even the pits of the fiery underworld. The entire cosmos will suffer unless the sons of Broly’s greatest rival can defeat him and it will take nothing short of a miracle.”

Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly (1994)

Synopsis: “Corruption and technology have united to resurrect one of the greatest forces of evil the universe has ever known Broly is back and more deadly than ever.

“This time, the Super Saiyan may prove to be unstoppable. dangerous experiment has gone haywire, and a mysterious substance has been released from a secret laboratory. The oozing menace absorbs all in its path, gaining power from all that it touches.”

“When the creeping slime ingests Broly, the uncontrollable combination threatens to devour the entire world. Trunks discovers a secret that could stop the symbiotic scourge, but it might be too late to prevent Earth’s day of reckoning.”

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (1995)

Synopsis: “The universe is ripped apart at the seams after an industrial disaster in Other World unleashes the monstrous Janemba and the beast grows stronger with every moment.”

“The turmoil reaches across dimensions, and the battle rages on two fronts. Goku and Vegeta unite in the fight for Other World’s survival, while Goten and Trunks confront a ghoulish army of the undead on Earth.”

“With strength and fury, the warriors reach incredible heights of power but it isn’t enough. A dangerous plan of attack is devised, and only an unprecedented level of teamwork will deliver victory.”

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon (1995)

Synopsis: “Two strangers have appeared on Earth. One of them invites devastation. The other has the power to prevent it. Harsh sacrifices must be made to untangle the web of deception that threatens to blind the forces of good to an approaching evil.”

“Dark magic has released an ancient monster Hirudegarn that consumes both flesh and soul. As it rampages on Earth, it’s power threatens to multiply to unthinkable levels.”

“Such wickedness can only be defeated by Tapion, a man who has already given so much – and must now offer his very life to save the universe.”

On Thursday the 6th of July, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F and Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be available to stream on Crunchyroll with English, German, and French subtitles, and English, German and French dub audio in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, German and French speaking European countries and Africa.

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F (2015)

Synopsis: “Even the complete obliteration of his physical form can’t stop the galaxy’s most evil overlord. After years in spiritual purgatory, Frieza has been resurrected and plans to take his revenge on the Z-Fighters of Earth.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

Synopsis: “Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force.”

At the time of this writing, Crunchyroll has not announced any plans to include the English dubbed versions of the 13 Dragon Ball Z films joining their anime library. There has been no mention of neither the original Dragon Ball movies, the OVA specials Bardock: Father of Goku and The History of Trunks, nor Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods being added to the streaming service.

