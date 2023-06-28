Mattel’s ‘Barbie’ Movie Latest Attempt To Normalize Gender Ideology And Body Mutilation By Casting Man Pretending To Be A Woman As Doctor Barbie

Mattel’s ‘Barbie’ Movie Latest Attempt To Normalize Gender Ideology And Body Mutilation By Casting Man Pretending To Be A Woman As Doctor Barbie

The upcoming Barbie movie is the latest attempt from radicals who have taken over Hollywood to try and normalize gender ideology by casting a man pretending to be a woman as a Barbie.

The film cast actor Hari Nef, a man who claims to be a man. Nef confirmed his casting in a post to Twitter back in April writing, “okay so i’m a barbie this is Wild.”

According to the character poster, Nef mockingly plays Doctor Barbie.

Nef would also share a portion of a letter he wrote to the film’s producer Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig in order to adjust the film’s schedule so he could film it.

Nef tweeted, “when i heard i was cast as a barbie in the barbie movie, it looked like i was maybe not going to be able to do the film because of a scheduling conflict. so i wrote greta and margot a letter essentially begging them to fudge the schedule a little bit.”

The portion of the letter he shared states, “This is a big movie, made by a team whose work has played no small role in cultivating my love of sitting in the dark in front of big screens for an hour or two. But that’s just a part of why I want-my hearts says ‘need’-to join in the making of this film.”

Nef continued, “Identity politics and cinema aren’t my favorite combination, but the name BARBIE looms large over every American woman. Barbie’s the standard; she’s the GIRL; she’s certainly THE doll. Me and my girlfriends- we started calling ourselves ‘the dolls’ a couple of years ago, though the phrase stretches back into the language of our foremothers in the ballroom scene. ‘The Dolls.’

“Maybe it’s a bid to ratify our femininity, to smile and sneer at the standards we’re held to as women,” he wrote. “It’s a joke, of course; we throw our voices: ‘the do-o-lls!’ But underneath the word ‘doll’ is the shape of a woman who is not quite a woman-recognizable as such, but still a fake.”

“‘Doll’ is fraught, glamorous; she is, and she isn’t. We call ourselves ‘the dolls’ in the face of everything we know we are, never will be, hope to be. We yell the word because the word matters. And no doll matters more than Barbie,” Nef concluded.

While promoting the film to Time Magazine, Nef also discussed the word “doll” and how the film handles the term. He said, “It’s a tricky word that holds, for me anyway, such a strict standard created by the patriarchy that deserves to be scrutinized but also a promise of liberation and safety and belonging.”

Nef added, “At the very least, there’s a juicy performance as a doll somewhere in there.”

Interestingly in the same interview with Time Magazine, Robbie, who plays Stereotypical Barbie made it clear she would have not taken on the project if it did not include all different kinds of Barbies and one has to assume that means men pretending to be Barbie.

Robbie said, “If [Mattel] hadn’t made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don’t think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film.”

She added, “I don’t think you should say, ‘This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that’s what women should aspire to be and look like and act like.’”

This is not the first time that Mattel has tried to push gender ideology and body mutilation. The company produced a doll based on Roderick Laverne Cox, who claims to be a woman and goes by Laverne Cox.

The company promoted the Barbie back in May of last year writing, “As a four-time Emmy-nominated [actor], Emmy-winning producer, and the first [man claiming to be a woman] of color to have a leading role on a scripted TV show, [Roderick] Laverne Cox uses [his] voice to amplify the message of moving beyond societal expectations to live more authentically.”

They add, “[He] wears a triple-threat original design, featuring a deep red tulle gown gracefully draped over a dazzling, silver metallic bodysuit. [His] hair is swept into glamorous Hollywood waves while dramatic makeup completes her look.”

Back in 2019 Mattel also launched a gender neutral doll line with Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design Kim Culmone justifying the dolls’ creations saying in a press release, “Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels.”

Culmone continued, “Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely, which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play.”

The promotion of gender ideology is extremely dangerous to individuals especially children because as Bishop Burbidge notes it “rejects the significance of the sexed body and seeks cultural, medical, and legal validation of the person’s self-defined identity-an approach called ‘gender affirmation.’”

He adds, “There is ample evidence that ‘gender affirmation’ not only does not resolve a person’s struggles but also can in fact exacerbate them. The acceptance and/or approval of a person’s claimed transgender identity is particularly dangerous in the case of children, whose psychological development is both delicate and incomplete. First and foremost, a child needs to know the truth: He or she has been created male or female, forever. Affirming a child’s distorted self-perception or supporting a child’s desire to ‘be’ someone other than the person (male or female) God created, gravely misleads and confuses the child about ‘who’ he or she is.”

Bishop Burbidge also asserts, “In addition, ‘gender-affirming’ medical or surgical interventions cause significant, even irreparable, bodily harm to children and adolescents. These include the use of puberty blockers (in effect, chemical castration) to arrest the natural psychological and physical development of a healthy child, cross-sex hormones to induce the development of opposite-sex, secondary sex characteristics, and surgery to remove an adolescent’s healthy breasts, organs, and/or genitals.

He adds, “These kinds of interventions involve serious mutilations of the human body, and are morally unacceptable.”

“Adolescents are particularly vulnerable to claims that ‘gender transition’ will resolve their difficulties,” Bishop Burbidge explains. “Long-term studies show ‘higher rates of mortality, suicidal behavior and psychiatric morbidity in gender-transitioned individuals compared to the general population.’”

What do you make of Barbie trying to normalize gender ideology and push it on moviegoing audiences?

