In the crossover no one saw coming, Popeye the Sailor Man teams up with Bumblebee and Optimus Prime to take on the villainous Decepticon Soundwave.

The stop motion short was shared to social media by its creator D.M. Galloway and features the voice acting of Jon Bailey.

As you can see above Bumblebee and Popeye are ambushed by Soundwave with Soundwave appearing to make short work of them blasting Bumblebee off screen and then giving Popeye a big kick to the gut that sends him flying into a conifer tree. The tree then whips Popeye back to the feet of Soundwave, where he pulls out one of his gun and attempts to execute him. The blast’s impact sends Popeye flying into a nearby rock, where he attempts to gather his senses.

Fortunately, for Popeye, Bumblebee recovers from Soundwave’s initial attack and lays down some cover fire. Soundwave brushes off Bumblebee’s attack by deploying one of his Spy Cassettes.

However, Bumblebee’s interference allowed Popeye to bust out his secret weapon, a can of spinach, which he quickly gobbles down. The Sailor Man proceeds to pound Soundwave and begins ripping him apart.

A voice over from Optimus Prime begins playing as Popeye trounces Soundwave saying, “I am Optimus Prime and I send this message to any surviving Decepticons: He is strong to the finish because he eats his spinach. He is Popeye the Sailor Man.”

This isn’t the first stop motion animation D.M. Galloway has put together. The animator has a number of stop motion videos on his YouTube channel including Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Superman vs Terminator 2, Batman vs Bruce Lee, the X-Men vs a Sentinel, and more.

He even has a 3-part Justice Assembled film that features both the Justice League and the Avengers.

What do you make of this stop motion short that sees Popeye team up with Bumblebee and Optimus Prime to take on Soundwave?

