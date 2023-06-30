New Report Claims ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Won’t Release Until 2026, Could Be Even Later

A new report claims that the previously announced Star Wars Eclipse will not release until 2026, but could be even later.

This new report comes from Insider Gaming and note it comes from their same sources that previously reported that Star Wars Eclipse developer would get bought up by NetEase.

The report states, “Insider Gaming sources have revealed that Star Wars Eclipse, developed by Quantic Dream is targeting a tentative 2026 release date, but it could be delayed further.”

As for the reasons why it won’t release until 2026 despite being announced in a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards 2021, the outlet states, “It’s understood that due to the scope of Star Wars Eclipse and alleged issues with hiring staff, the game could be delayed further from its 2026 target.”

This is not the first time that it’s been reported that Star Wars Eclipse might not release until 2026.

Tom Henderson, who owns Insider Gaming, reported at the end of 2022 on YouTube, “I’ve been told by one current developer at the studio that it’s likely that this game is going to be in development for another four of five years. But it is believed that the studio could be bought in an acquisition or aspects of the project could be outsourced so our three to four year time frame seems more reasonable.”

Quantic Dream previously addressed the rumors about the game being delayed sharing a statement to GamesRadar saying, “Star Wars Eclipse has not been delayed because Quantic Dream never announced or promised a launch window for the title.”

The company added, “Recruiting remains active as it works on Star Wars Eclipse, third-party publishing, and unannounced projects.” The company also cited an announcement they made in March 2021 that they increased their studio workforce by 50% in 2021.

However, the game would actually be purchased by NetEase at the end of August in 2022. In a press release NetEase’s CEO and Director William Ding stated, “We are thrilled to embark on an exciting new stage of growth with Quantic Dream, bound by our shared vision, mutual trust and respect.”

Ding added, “NetEase will continue to fulfil our promise to support Quantic Dream to realise its full potential. By combining the wild creativity and exceptional narrative focus of Quantic Dream with NetEase’s powerful facilities, resources and execution capabilities, we believe there are infinite possibilities that could re-define the interactive entertainment experience we provide for players worldwide.”

Quantic Dream CEO and writer-director David Cage also said, “Today marks an important milestone for our studio after a quarter century of complete independence. NetEase Games values our creative freedom and the drive and passion of our uniquely diverse team. We will now be able to accelerate the vision we share as a group, of creating landmark titles that touch people on an emotional level.”

“We have highly differentiated games in the making and I truly believe that the best is yet to come from Quantic Dream,” Cage continued. “I am particularly proud that our employees, who were offered a significant share of our capital over the past years, will fully benefit from this acquisition. It is a testimony to our continued commitment to reward all those who have made Quantic Dream the successful studio it is today.

Scant details about what the game is about have been released. As part of the cinematic trailer, Lucasfilm said, “Star Wars Eclipse™ is the newest adventure in the High Republic era, now early in development by Quantic Dream.”

They added, “Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse™ is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.”

While Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm only released the brief description above and the cinematic trailer that leaves viewers guessing as to what the game is actually about, Colin Moriarty on the Sacred Symbols podcast claimed the game would feature a female protagonist who is part of a new alien race in the Star Wars Universe.

Moriarty detailed, “Materials seen by this podcast describe a so-called Project S, with a character named Sarah as the lead. Sarah is described as an athletic 30-something and is a member of a human-like race. This race is at the lead of some sort of empire called The Zaraan, a race not seen in Star Wars before.”

He continued, “It prides itself on political and military aggression and similar to what you find elsewhere in Star Wars there’s little differentiation between males and females when it comes to roles and responsibilities.”

“But, there’s an interesting wrinkle, when Zaraan marries, their nuptials carry interesting military implications as they become one governing unit that works together,” Moriarity shared. “This is a problem, because Sarah, a fanatical true believer in the violence and criminality regularly demonstrated by her empire, is married to a character named Xendo, who is a far softer touch.”

“Part of the game seems to revolve around these two characters and their relationship,” he explained.

What do you make of this new report that says Star Wars Eclipse won’t arrive until 2026 or beyond?

