‘Twilight’ Director Catherine Hardwicke Discusses Possible Return To Franchise As Part Of Lionsgate’s Planned TV Series

In April, Twihards were excited by the possibility that Lionsgate Television was in the early stages of developing a television adaption of the best selling romantic fantasy series Twilight by Stephanie Meyer. Now the film’s original director, Catherine Hardwicke, discusses the possibility of returning to the franchise.

According to sources for The Hollywood Reporter, the script for the Twilight television adaptation is being written by scriptwriter Sinead Daly (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) and would also feature involvement from Meyers.

The project did not have a home yet with The Hollywood Reporter explaining “sources say the studio, which controls the rights to the franchise, plans to lead the development on the project before shopping the rights to the package.”

It also was not clear if the series would be a remake of Meyer’s books or if they would take the franchise in a different direction.

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke shared her thoughts on the announcement in a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com while promoting her upcoming Prisoner’s Daughter.

“Well, it was amazing to be part of that and see how many lives [The Twilight Saga] touched and some people in very profound ways. They found their friends and [created] global friendships, and [it’s] saved people’s lives,” Hardwicke recalls. “I’ve had people tell me amazing stories.

She added, “I loved the story. If it ever were to work out, it could be fun to revisit it, but we already had a beautiful experience with it. So I appreciate what I had and what it meant to everybody.”

Hardwicke then acknowledged how far the career of Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have come since the film’s release especially in the Indie scene. She specifically complimented Pattison’s unique take on Batman.

“One thing that’s so great about Twilight [is] it gave them that clout or the power to be able to greenlight a lot of beautiful indie films, smaller films, unique films that might never have been made,” she stated. “So they really took their situation and helped like the Sundance, indie film world in a beautiful way.”

“I think I knew that in a way because they were both very indie kids, indie music, books, you know,” Hardwicke continued. “It’s great they’re able to use their unique vision.”

When asked if she would be interested in doing a superhero film, Hardwicke said, “Oh yeah, that is exciting to me.”

“And, of course, in [Robert Pattinson’s] Batman it’s very layered and just so interesting. I think, of course, the ones that have the most deep character issues interest me the most. … Obviously, the metaphors for what those kind of powers are representing. It’s great. It’s exciting,” she concluded.

