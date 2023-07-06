Crunchyroll Confirms Official Premiere Date For ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2

With less than a week until Jujutsu Kaisen’s, Crunchyroll have revealed that they have unveiled a deluge of new information regarding Studio MAPPA’s highly anticipated, second season of Jujutsu Kaisen – including, most notably, its official release date.

Adapted from Gege Akutami’s best selling manga, the first of Jujutsu Kaisen second season’s two consecutive cours is set to kick off with the adaptation of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc.

Set in 2006, the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc follows then-second year Tokyo Jujutsu High students Satorou Gojo (CV: Yuichi Nakamura -Andy in Undead Unluck) and Suguru Geto (CV: Takahiro Sakurai Diablo in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime) as the two are tasked with escorting an important ally – an individual known as the Star Plasma Vessel – to meet with the Jujutsu Society’s leader, Master Tengan.

However, their mission ends up going expectedly awry when two enemy organizations – Group Q and the Time Vessel Association – attempt to prevent this meeting from ever happening.

Per Crunchyroll, the streaming service’s exclusive same-day English simulcasts for Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season will begin today, July 6th.

From there, new episodes will be made available following their respective Japanese premieres.

Further, Crunchyroll has also announced that they will be producing dubs in multiple languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian.

Premiere dates for these dubs will be announced at a later date.

In a statement provided alongside the announcement of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s premiere date, Crunchyroll’s Chief Content Officer Asa Suehira acknowledged, “Fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of this incredible series and we’re thrilled that Crunchyroll will be the exclusive home to season two of Jujutsu Kaisen”.

