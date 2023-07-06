Elizabeth Olsen Reveals “Wild Ride” And Multiple Rewrites For ‘Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness’

Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared just how chaotic filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz, Olsen appeared to confirm comments made by now DC Studios CEO James Gunn about how films are half baked without scripts being finished and it leads to poor quality films and much larger budgets.

Gunn said while promoting his DC Universe slate, “People have become beholden to dates, to holding dates, to getting movies made no matter what. At the end of the day, I’m a writer at…heart, and we’re not going to be making movies before the screenplay is finished.”

“And if that means our plan has to shift a little bit–it’s going to happen, we know it’s going to happen…we’re not going to be making movies and putting hundreds of millions of dollars in a film where a screenplay is only two-thirds of the way done and we have to finish it while we’re making the movie,” he added.

“I’ve seen it happen again and again, and it’s a mess,” Gunn criticized. “I think it’s the primary reason for the deterioration in the quality of films today versus 30 years ago.”

Olsen appeared to confirm Gunn’s comments about films being half-baked when she told Horowitz how she shot the film, “The way I managed it is I shot what they told me to do and I did it and then I went off and filmed Love and Death while they filmed the rest of the movie without me.”

“And then I did my voice over work to make everything that I’d already done on camera make sense,” Olsen continued. “That’s how we did Doctor Strange. That’s how the cookie crumbles. That’s how the pie is made or whatever.”

When asked how much the film actually resembled the script, Olsen responded, “It resembled more than I thought it was going to. There were definitely moments where… There’s a point in making the movie where I just stopped reading drafts. I was like this is just going to change again. Just keep me posted with the information I need and you guys fill in the blanks you need, but I’ll just keep my lane.”

“That one was a wild ride,” Olsen asserted.

To that point when she was asked if she knew who her character was killing when she killed the Illuminati of Earth-838, Olsen replied, “It changed a lot. And so when I was on that lie detector test for Vanity Fair, I didn’t understand that the character he played in the movie was the smartest man on the earth or something. And they said, ‘Is this the smartest man on earth?’ And I just didn’t understand why they would say that.”

“So it wasn’t even like I’m really good at like hiding a lie,” Olsen continued. “I had no idea why they’re asking me that question. And I also didn’t shoot with him, but I knew he was going to be in it, but he wasn’t there when I was there.”

When Horowitz brought up that Daniel Craig was supposed to play Balder the Brave in the film, Olsen confirmed that she saw the art for the character as well as a costume that was fabricated.

She stated, “I saw the art. They made a costume. They had a design.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness racked up $952.2 million at the global box office during its theatrical run last year. However, the film’s reception did not match the big box office numbers.

The film received a paltry 6.9 rating from IMDb users.

Even the hyper-inflated Rotten Tomatoes All Audience score came in at 76% with an average rating of 3.9 out of 5.

What do you make of Olsen’s comments about the behind-the-scenes drama on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

