Report: James Gunn Removed Wonder Woman And Other Cameos By DC Heroes From ‘The Flash’

The Flash reset some things in the DCEU, but not in the way you might think. It doesn’t set up the DCU to come and the changes don’t stretch far beyond the film itself. This, as it turns out, is by design according to a report — a design perpetrated by none other than James Gunn, the man now in charge of DC’s cinematic destiny.

His first order of business — as we’ve reported in the past and reiterated by the likes of The Hollywood Reporter — was to scrap those dang cameos that continued the DCEU as it was shaping together, and that Gunn had nothing to do with. These cameos encompass a handful of characters, but the most noteworthy are the members of the Justice League.

One of the big ones is Gal Gadot, who nearly had an extra appearance at the end of the boondoggle of a film to set up Wonder Woman 3. When that was still in the cards, reports THR, Gadot was going to show up outside the courthouse to meet Barry Allen alongside Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne.

This was the plan in place when Warner Bros. executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy were in charge before the DC Studios shakeup. However, Gunn had his own plans as we came to find out, and he wants almost nothing to do with the cobbled-together remnants of the Snyderverse/Hamadaverse. He is holding onto a few actors but only people he worked with.

It goes without saying Henry Cavill isn’t one of them as Gunn did what his forebears at Warner/DC could not and got rid of the former Man of Steel. Although you never see his face, Cavill’s incarnation of Superman had a minuscule CGI cameo in The Flash but his fate in the DCEU was almost different and in his favor.

Like the rumors emanating from test screenings led us to believe, Cavill was going to have a much greater presence to be felt and behold as he was set to appear in the ending also. To tease further involvement in upcoming projects – ultimately canceled – he accompanied Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and all the rest on the steps of the courthouse.

In addition to WW3 and the tentative Supergirl spinoff for Sasha Calle, the seeds were being sown for Man of Steel 2, which was meant to be a payoff of the Black Adam post-credits tease. This wasn’t the original ending that only had Keaton and Calle to set up Batgirl, but the studio beefed things up once Cavill was temporarily back.

Above are behind-the-scenes photos taken on location in London when the original ending involving Calle and Keaton was filmed. Would you have preferred this ending or the other we mentioned? Let us know down below.

