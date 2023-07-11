‘Suicide Squad ISEKAI’ Writer Says One Of His Goals Was “To Make Harley Look Cute!”

It was only a matter of time before the Clown Prince of Crime received the anime isekai treatment. Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio joined forces to transport iconic DC villains into a fantasy world in the upcoming original anime series Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

Announced during the studios’ joint special Anime Expo panel, IGN reports series director Eri Osada confirmed the magic wielding iterations of Harley Quinn and the Joker are Suicide Squad ISEKAI’s main protagonists and emphasized the anime will feature an original take on the clown prince of crime.

“Everybody has their favorite version of Joker,” Osada acknowledged. “We ultimately decided to not copy any particular iteration and have something completely unique.”

Based on characters from the DC Universe, the teaser trailer features fan favorite clown villains Joker and Harley Quinn causing havoc in the streets of Gotham as well as in a fantasy world consisting of dragons and giant pig monsters.

WIT Studio and Warner Bros. Japan went all in on Suicide Squad ISEKAI’s production team enlisting some of the best creators in the industry including Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World light novel author Tappei Nagatsuki writing the script and Hitman: Reborn and Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective mangaka Akira Amano to draw the anime’s character designs.

In comments submitted to the anime’s official website, Nagatsuki and Amano expressed their enthusiasm for Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

“It is finally announced, Suicide Squad ISEKAI. ISEKAI! Suicide Squad,” Nagatsuki proclaimed. “It’s a dream project that is sure to be delicious when mixed with other worlds, but can it be mixed with other worlds?”

“This work is a dream project about a crazy villain rampaging in another world,” he added. “Nothing more, nothing less, and it can’t be anything else.”

Nagatsuki’s fellow screenplay writer Eiji Umehara teased the plot of the series, “What would happen if the fascinating characters of DC Comics went to another world? I am honored to be involved in a work with such a boyish and straightforward idea. I drew a variety of villains with one goal in mind; to make Harley look cute!

“I hope you will join me in enjoying and enlivening this World,” he concluded.

“I’m a big fan of Harley Quinn and the other characters in the Suicide Squad,” Amano acknowledged. “It’s an honor for me to be involved in the creation of Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

“The director Eri Osada clear vision for Harley’s design made the process smoother than expected, and I enjoyed drawing her costume and muscles while imagining her action-packed adventures in the story.”

In his comments on the Suicide Squad ISEKAI website, WIT CEO George Wada provided insight on how the anime was greenlit, the company’s partnership with Warner Bros. Japan and even the possibility of a DC anime universe.

“Finally announced! WIT STUDIO transcends beyond Japan to create an anime based on DC characters,” he declared. “It all started when I saw one of our employees’ mug with DC characters and I asked him ‘Do you like DC?’”

“We went to Warner Bros.’ head quarter in US and now have full support from them and DC,” he continued. “I hope this will become the opportunity for DC characters to expand even further in Japan.”

Wada concluded, “The entire staff is working at full power for this show, and we really appreciate your big support!!”

At the time of this writing, no release date has been confirmed for Suicide Squad ISEKAI.

What do you make of this teaser trailer for Suicide Squad ISEKAI?

