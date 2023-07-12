New Rumor Claims To Reveal Plot Details About ‘Superman: Legacy,’ Claims The Authority Rumors Were Misdirection

New Rumor Claims To Reveal Plot Details About ‘Superman: Legacy,’ Claims The Authority Rumors Were Misdirection

A new rumor claims to reveal plot details for James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy film and that previous rumors surrounding The Authority being included in the film was misdirection.

This new rumor comes from scooper and critic Grace Randolph who shared on Twitter, “Superman: Legacy – conflict in Middle East, Superman wants to stop it one way, other heroes disagree.”

She continued, “Lex Luthor is also trying to negotiate peace his own way.”

“The Authority was a misdirect! Clever – it’s actually a Justice Society of America type team, or the actual Justice Society of America,” she concluded.

RELATED: James Gunn Shares His Vision For ‘Superman: Legacy’ Is Keeping Superman True To The Character Yet “Is Different Enough That It’s Worth Making A Big Budget Movie”

Later in the Twitter thread, Randolph admitted the plot is similar to Black Adam. When one user questioned, “So, Black Adam?”, Randolph replied, “Haha yea it is similar.”

When asked for clarity about The Authority appearing in the film, Randolph stated, “They will not.”

RELATED: Rumor: James Gunn Seeking Black Actor For “Apex” Lex Luthor In ‘Superman: Legacy’

The Hollywood Reporter previously claimed The Authority would show up in Superman: Legacy with the outlet reporting that the film is casting for “members of the supergroup The Authority, which are to be introduced in the movie.”

The idea that The Authority would show up in Superman: Legacy made sense given Gunn announced that a feature film titled The Authority and focusing on the group would be the second feature film in his DC Universe slate.

He had also previously informed The Hollywood Reporter that he planed to “take our diamond which is Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and we use them to prop up other characters that people don’t know.”

Having The Authority show up in Superman: Legacy made sense given the superhero group is most definitely not a diamond property and most people even die hard comic book fans might not be super familiar with the group.

RELATED: James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ Film Reportedly To Introduce The Authority

Following The Hollywood Reporter’s claim The Authority would show up, scooper Daniel Richtman via ComicBookMovie.com claimed that the film would include only three members of the team, those being Jack Hawksmoor, The Doctor, and Angela Spica.

After these two rumors, Randolph claimed The Authority would be the main villains of the film. She said, ““I did hear, by the way, a rumor that it is going to be Superman vs. The Authority right off the bat, which I hope is not true ’cause that’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“To me that just sounds like a really bad DC movie, but from like the old regime,” she continued. “So like nothing changed.”

“I think that to have a Superman story up against The Authority, which is a weird group that I don’t feel gels with Superman whatsoever, but it is very James Gunn though. So I really hope that is incorrect,” she opined.

Gunn recently responded to these rumors surrounding The Authority writing on Threads, “I never said The Authority would be present.”

RELATED: James Gunn Announces David Corenswet As His Superman And Rachel Brosnahan As Lois Lane For ‘Superman: Legacy’

As for what we do know, Superman will be played by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane. Joining them are Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Gunn has also informed a number of people on Threads about the film. He said the “primary story most definitely revolves around Superman and Lois.” He also let another person know, “We’re entering a world where superheroes exist and have existed for quite a while. They’re a part of one side of [Superman’s] world just like Lois and Jimmy are a part of another.”

The official synopsis for the film states, “Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Gunn had also previously revealed that the film will explore “Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

What do you make of this new rumor about Superman: Legacy?

NEXT: James Gunn Contradicts Himself Again, Claims “I’ve Never Used One Movie To Set Up Another Movie”