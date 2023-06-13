James Gunn Shares His Vision For ‘Superman: Legacy’ Is Keeping Superman True To The Character Yet “Is Different Enough That It’s Worth Making A Big Budget Movie”

Superman: Legacy director and writer James Gunn recently shared his thought process for the upcoming DC Studios film that will launch the DC Universe.

Gunn appeared on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum where the two discussed the upcoming film, where Gunn first revealed that’s he creating an aesthetic that has not existed before.

He told Rosenbaum, “With how we’re doing Superman we’re creating an aesthetic that hasn’t existed before.”

After discussing the aesthetic, Gunn was asked if he felt the most pressure with Superman.

He responded, “I did up until I finished the script. Now, it’s fun. I love the script and people love the script so I feel great about the script. I felt a s**t load of pressure in the beginning.”

Gunn continued, “I think that people know I was offered Superman years ago. I said no because I didn’t know quite how to tackle it. And I think that but because of that I kept thinking about it and thinking about and thinking about it. How could I create a Superman that’s true to the character of Superman that absolutely loves the character of Superman and yet is a take on Superman that’s different enough that it’s worth making a big budget movie about it. That it’s worth people seeing it. That it won’t be boring. All of those things.”

“So now I feel good about. So now it’s fun,” he concluded.

Gunn previously detailed back in March that he refused to do Superman when he was offered the chance to direct a film because he “didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.”

He added, “Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

Gunn would go on to relay that he does feel pressure about finding the right actors to play the characters. He explained, “Then I felt a lot of pressure, frankly, finding, casting the roles. And saying, ‘God, is there even…'”

After joking with Rosenbaum about his failed audition for Star-Lord, Gunn then said, “And so I was worried about that. But now that we’ve kind of done a lot of auditions we’re narrowing it down; we’re not done yet.”

Gunn previously indicated to Variety that the next Superman actor “has to be somebody has all the humanity that Superman has, but he’s also an alien. It’s got to be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has. And it’s got to be somebody that you want to give a hug.”

The official synopsis for the film states, “Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

The film is rumored to introduce a number of characters from The Authority before the group gets their own movie following the release of Superman: Legacy.

There’s also speculation the film could be heavily influenced by Joe Kelly, Doug Mahnke, and Lee Bermejo’s “What’s so funny about Truth, Justice, & The American?” in Action Comics #775 that introduces The Elite led by Manchester Black who announce a new world order that puts them in charge and those who do not agree with their sense of justice are obliterated.

Superman stands against them and offers another path that includes mercy. However, after they attempt to murder him, Superman makes it look like he’s crossed the line and has adapted their tactics. However, it’s all a ruse and he keeps to his principles telling Black, “Anger is easy. Hate is easy. Vengeance and spite are easy. Lucky for you… And for me… I don’t like my heroes ugly and mean. Just don’t believe in it.”

What do you make of Gunn’s comments about his vision for Superman: Legacy?

