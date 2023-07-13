‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Rumor Claims Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa Will Cameo, Will Tie Into Disney Sequel Trilogy

A new rumor for the upcoming Star Was: Ahsoka Disney+ series claims that Leia Organa will appear in the series to help connect the series to the Disney sequel trilogy.

This new rumor comes from Twitter user ScriptTrooper. He writes, “A major spoiler for the Ahsoka series will be the appearance of Leia.”

“No, like seriously this is what is happening,” he adds.

The user elaborated later in the thread writing that Leia’s appearance “has to do with her forming the resistance in secret after the New Rep almost totally demilitarizes.”

Previous rumors for the Ahsoka series claim from Making Star Wars posit the series will see multiple actors playing Ahsoka Tano alongside Rosario Dawson.

These other actors will depict Ahsoka at different points in her life. The outlet notes that “these are glimpses or small sequences and Dawson will play Ahsoka during the majority of the story.”

Nevertheless, the rumor goes on to claim that these glimpses will be seen via The World Between Worlds. Not only will they show Ahsoka at different stages in her life, but they will also reveal possible outcomes depending on significant choices she makes throughout her life.

Making Star Wars specifically notes that “if Ahsoka had returned to the Jedi Order, she would be the one fighting Darth Vader on Mustafar having the high ground, not Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

To this point, Making Star Wars also notes that an actor portraying Ahsoka filmed “fight scenes with Clone Wars Ahsoka” and that Hayden Christensen also did fight training “wearing the same costume he wore on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith.”

The big theme of the show will also reportedly be that one cannot change their destiny. As no matter what choices Tano actually makes “they all lead to a particular moment in her story.”

Not only does Tano realize that her destiny cannot change no matter the choices she makes, but that Anakin Skywalker’s destiny was also set in stone.

Making Star Wars asserts, “The lesson for Tano appears to be that she cannot change her destiny and instead she must embrace it.”

The series’ official description states, “Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

The series stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi.

It is directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

The first two episodes of the series will arrive on Disney+ on August 23, 2023. It will then release each episode weekly.

What do you make of this latest rumor for Star Wars: Ahsoka?

