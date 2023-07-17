‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Rumor Claims Galadriel’s Husband Celeborn To Appear In Season 2

A new rumor claims that the upcoming second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will feature Galadriel’s husband, Celeborn.

This new rumor comes from scoopers FellowshipFans on Twitter who not only claim the character will appear in the second season, but detail the character will be played by Calam Lynch.

The scoopers tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE: Calam Lynch will play ‘CELEBORN’ in ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER’ Season 2.”

They then revealed how the character will be depicted, “Excl: Celeborn will be in silver, dark blue and gold costumes in ‘The Rings of Power’ season 2.”

In the first season of the show, Galadriel tells Theo that Celeborn is dead. In the show’s seventh episode, Theo asks, “Have you lost someone close? To [the orcs]? Kin, I mean?”

Galadriel responds, “My brother, Finrod. And my husband.” When Theo questions, “Husband?” Galadriel responds, “Celeborn was his name. We met in a glade of flowers. I was dancing and he saw me there. … The war seemed so very far away then. When he went to it, I chided him. His armor didn’t fit properly. Called him a silver clam. Never saw him again after that.”

The entire first season was contrary to how author J.R.R. Tolkien depicts the relationship between Celeborn and Galadriel. Celeborn is clearly not dead as he survives into the Third Age where he greets the Fellowship of the Ring alongside Galadriel in Lothlórien.

He would also lead the forces of the Galadrhrim against Dol Guldur and eventually took the fortress. He would go on to claim southern Mirkwood as East Lórien. He also attended the wedding of his granddaughter Arwen to Aragorn II Elessar. Celeborn eventually sailed west on the Last Ship with Cirdan the Shipwright.

The idea that Galadriel would even think Celeborn is dead is preposterous. In Unfinished Tales: The Lost Lore of Middle-earth by J.R.R. Tolkien and edited by Tolkien’s son Christopher Tolkien, it’s revealed that Galadriel and Celeborn are run out of Eregion after Sauron manipulated the Elven smiths against them. It even notes that he founded Eregion alongside Galadriel.

Tolkien detailed that Sauron “perceived at once that Galadriel would be his chief adversary and obstacle and he endeavoured therefore to placate her, bearing her scorn with outward patience and courtesy.”

He set about manipulating a group of Elven Smiths known as the Gwaith-i-Mírdain and eventually convinced them to “revolt against Galadriel and Celeborn and to seize power in Eregion; and that was at some time between 1350 and 1400 of the Second Age.”

After being run out of Eregion, Tolkien explains that “Galadriel thereupon left Eregion and passed through Khazad-dûm to Lórinand, taking with her Amroth and Celebrían; but Celeborn would not enter the mansions of the Dwarves, and he remained behind in Eregion, disregarded by Celebrimbor.”

“In Lórinand Galadriel took up rule, and defence against Sauron,” Tolkien adds.

After receiving one of the Three Rings of the Elves, Nenya, the ring begins to influence her and increases her desire for the Sea. She eventually leaves Lórinand alongside her and Celeborn’s daughter Celebrían. They depart to Imladris or Rivendell and discover Celeborn there.

Tolkien wrote, “In its concluding passage the narrative returns to Galadriel, telling that the sea-longing grew so strong in her that (though she deemed it her duty to remain in Middle-earth while Sauron was still unconquered) she determined to leave Lórinand and to dwell near the sea. She committed Lórinand to Amroth, and passing again through Moria with Celebrían she came to Imladris, seeking Celeborn. There (it seems) she found him, and there they dwelt together for a long time; and it was then that Elrond first saw Celebrían, and loved her, though he said nothing of it.”

Tolkien added, “But at some later time [there is no indication of the date] Galadriel and Celeborn together with Celebrían departed from Imladris and went to the little-inhabited lands between the mouth of the Gwathló and Ethir Anduin. There they dwelt in Belfalas, at the place that was afterwards called Dol Amroth; there Amroth their son at times visited them, and their company was swelled by Nandorin Elves from Lórinand. It was not until far on in the Third Age, when Amroth was lost and Lórinand was in peril, that Galadriel returned there, in the year 1981.”

So, no matter how they choose to include Celeborn in this upcoming season, it will not be what Tolkien wrote or in any way accurately depict Celeborn’s story.

YouTuber European Lore highlighted this fact saying, “The Rings of Prime is irredeemable. What they have established in Season 1 cannot be saved. It cannot be salvaged. It is destroyed forever.”

However, he does note that numerous individuals will try and claim the show is still accurate “because Tolkien never specifically mentioned it.”

After noting how Celeborn and Celebrían were not depicted in the first season of the show at all and how it instead focused on Galadriel’s quest for vengeance against Sauron, he highlighted the fact that in Unfinished Tales Galadriel and Celeborn are separated for a time.

This he notes is how people will justify the series, “Some people will, of course, use this as a little bit of a door saying, ‘Oh yes, but they were separated and Celeborn fought and then they were rejoined.’ Yes, but when he fought he was joined with Elrond and he fought on the side of Elrond. So that means that, you know, Galadriel didn’t really meet Elrond when he was Celeborn. And we know in The Rings of Prime they had a lot of scenes together, Galadriel and Elrond. So once again this disproves anything that the shills, and simps, and idiots will say about The Rings of Prime.”

The show’s second season reportedly finished filming “a few weeks back” according to Variety. It’s unclear when the second season is supposed to air.

Despite evidence to the contrary, the show’s showrunner Patrick McKay claims the second season will be a “canonical story.” He told The Hollywood Reporter, “Season two has a canonical story. There may well be viewers who are like, ‘This is the story we were hoping to get in season one!’ In season two, we’re giving it to them.”

What do you make of this rumor that Celeborn will show up in Season 2?

