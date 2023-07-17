The Walt Disney Company Admits ‘Snow White’ Photos Are Real After Initially Claiming They Were “Fake And Not From Our Production”

The Walt Disney Company Admits ‘Snow White’ Photos Are Real After Initially Claiming They Were “Fake And Not From Our Production”

The Walt Disney Company admitted that the leaked Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs photos are indeed from The Walt Disney Company’s production of the upcoming film starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot despite initially claiming they were fake.

The set photos were originally reported on by The Daily Mail on Friday and showed seven individuals supposedly playing the film’s dwarfs despite none of them looking anything like the dwarfs from the original 1937 animated film.

RELATED: First Set Photos For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs’ Remake Are As Disastrous As Expected

Alongside the dwarfs, photos of doubles for the film’s star Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap were also captured in their costume. Zegler’s Snow White looks more like Little Red Riding Hood than Snow White.

Following the leak a Disney spokesman informed The Daily Beast, “The photos are fake and not from our production. We are currently trying to have the Daily Mail issue a correction.”

However, the Daily Mail would update their story noting, “This article has been amended since initial publication to correctly identify the actress portraying Snow White as an extra who stood in for post-production photography. Disney confirm[ed] that stand-ins were used for both Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap in these images. We are happy to clarify this point.”

Following the Daily Mail’s clarification, a Disney spokesman then told The Independent the photos were indeed from the Snow White production. The spokesman said, “The images that ran [in the Daily Mail] are not official film photos. These show stand-ins for some talent and do not feature Rachel Zegler or Andrew Burnap.”

RELATED: Rachel Zegler Says She’s Bringing A “Modern Edge” To Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’: “She’s Not Going To Be Saved By The Prince Or Dreaming About True Love”

These leaked set photos appear to confirm comments made by Rachel Zegler about the upcoming film. During The Walt Disney Company’s D23 presentation for the film, Zegler said the film would have a “modern edge.”

When asked to clarify these comments she told Variety, “I just mean that it’s no longer 1937, and we absolutely wrote a Snow White–”

Gal Gadot then interjected saying, “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince.” Zegler then confirmed, “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be. And the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

“And so it’s just a really incredible story for, I think, young people everywhere to see themselves in,” Zegler concluded.

She also previously informed Buzzfeed that they would be changing Snow White’s entire story, “There’s not much I can say about it besides the fact that Snow White has constantly been criticized — even though she’s the original Disney princess and we love her so much — but criticized for existing solely for a prince, existing solely to be rescued.”

“And I think that our director, Marc Webb, and everyone who’s working on this film has really taken her narrative and turned it into something that’s a lot stronger,” she continued. “And I’m very, very excited to be able to bring that to life.”

RELATED: Peter Dinklage’s Snow White Complaint Blasted By Dwarf Performers: “He’s Trying To Take Roles Away”

YouTuber Ryan Kinel roasted The Walt Disney Company for initially lying about the images, “It is from your set. It is from filming that’s being done right now. You have these actors that are not stand-ins. And these are the outfits that they are using. This is what they look like. These are the characters. This is real. These are real pictures. And they’re getting totally and completely annihilated over this.”

He later added, “I don’t think the audience is going to come out and support this. I think that might be a major issue for you because people are mocking and laughing at this garbage right now. It looks ridiculous, it looks stupid, but it looks right up Disney’s alley.”

What do you make of The Walt Disney Company lying about the leaked images and then later admitting they are indeed from the film’s production?

NEXT: Disney Instantly Caves To Woke Criticism Of Live Action Snow White Film From Peter Dinklage