Despite Kathleen Kennedy Claiming ‘Lando’ Series Is Still Happening, Show’s Writer Says He Hasn’t Received An Update Since 2020

The writer for the announced Lando series on Disney+, Justin Simien, recently revealed he has not received an update on the show’s progress since 2020 despite Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy claiming the show was still in development earlier this year.

Speaking with IGN at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in April, Kennedy was asked, “Donald Glover recently talked about the Lando series, can you give us any update on that? Is it still happening?”

Kennedy responded, “It’s still happening and he’s very excited about it.” She did not provide any other details.

Despite this claim, the show’s writer Justin Simien, who also happens to be the director for the upcoming Haunted Mansion film from The Walt Disney Company, informed The Direct he has not heard word about the series since 2020.

He said, “I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show. It feels like everybody loves it.”

Simien then detailed what he had been told on why the series has not moved forward, ” And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.”

The series was initially announced during the Disney Investor Day 2020 presentation by Kennedy. In her announcement she said, “Lando Calrissian is the galaxy’s smoothest, most notorious scoundrel. And he will return in a brand new event series for Disney Plus.”

She continued, “Justin Simein, the creator of the critically acclaimed and hugely popular Dear White People is developing the story with us now. A massive Star Wars fan himself, Justin has put together a reel to give you a sense of the style, tone, and irresistible swagger of our upcoming series, Lando.”

A sizzle reel promoting the show was shown to investors, but was not made available to the public.

There have been rumors about the show going back as far as 2019. One of the most recent we got was from Mikey Sutton at Geekosity who detailed, “he Lando program will apparently open in the present time, shortly after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. The show will move forward back and forth between interconnected stories, with the contemporary Lando and his daughter Jannah (Naomi Ackie), who was introduced in Rise. Those segments will cut to the past with Glover and possibly Luke Skywalker, and Sebastian Stan is being courted to play him.”

As for what role Billy Dee Williams might have, Sutton revealed it’s unclear at this point. However, he speculated, “He might just be in the beginning and at the end with Glover carrying most of it.”

What do you make of Simien’s revelation that he has not heard about the show since 2020 despite Kennedy saying the series is still in development earlier this year?

