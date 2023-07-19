Next Season Of ‘Superman & Lois’ On The CW Rumored To Be “Absolutely Butchered” By Budget Cuts

Superman & Lois is said to be in trouble based on a new report and intel indicating the show would be better off canceled. The show will be working with a smaller cast in Season 4, but that is reportedly just the beginning of its woes to come as more corners are going to be cut to the series’ detriment.

Matt McGloin of Cosmic Book News hears the budget is drastically reduced, leaving less room for the VFX that viewers are used to. Sharing the “tea” on Twitter, he explained, “[the] budget has been cut so much, Season 4 will be a drama, and Superman loses his powers, so they don’t have to pay for special effects.”

He added, “…this follows the news of the [rest of the] cast getting fired.” Most character journeys including those of Lana Lang, her daughter Sarah, and her ex-husband, as well as those of the title characters’ twin sons Jordan and Jonathan, will be left open while the main storyline shifts the focus to Clark, Lois, and Lex Luthor.

McGloin says in his report that he was actually excited for the return of Superman & Lois until DC insiders who “happen to be buddies with various producers associated with the DC shows on The CW” told him “the budget has absolutely been butchered” to “FN bad” crisis levels. So bad, it may resemble a typical Arrowverse show by the end.

“So my DC insiders are so upset about what they are doing with Season 4, they said WB should have just canceled the series,” he adds. McGloin’s source also told him the cost of an average show on The CW was lower than anyone thinks, and the deficit really started to show in the quality over time.

Our readers will recall that the network and WB got so desperate that producers, but especially Arrow EP Marc Guggenheim, had to spend their own money out of pocket to keep things afloat and make the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover as big as possible.

The Arrowverse died a death – ignominiously at that – and Superman & Lois won’t be immune to its debacle legacy.

