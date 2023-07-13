James Gunn Casts More Roles In ‘Superman: Legacy’ That Connect The Film To The Larger DCU

Superman: Legacy won’t be a standalone affair, this we know. The reboot will serve as the beginning of the new cinematic DCU under James Gunn’s direction, and he can’t wait to bring everything he can at one time. More roles – some rather unexpected ones – have been filled that will connect the film with the larger universe Gunn is crafting.

Vanity Fair reports that Gunn has cast new faces to play Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific, and a familiar face to take on the role of Guy Gardner. Former Batgirl runner-up for the doomed HBO Max project Isabela Merced is set to portray the mace-wielding Thanagarian, and Edi Gathegi of X-Men: First Class is playing the inventor-tactician that is Terrific.

Gathegi was the evolving mutant Darwin in the X-prequel and he is also known for playing Laurent in the Twilight films. Merced’s other credits include Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. These are big roles for virtual newcomers but they’ll have to hold their own against a cast member renowned for his renowned and consistent character work.

As a matter of fact, he has already been part of the DCU and James Gunn-helmed productions. Nathan Fillion takes a step sideways to play a live-action Green Lantern who’s not Hal Jordan, and at times butts heads with him – that is Guy. What’s more, based on Vanity Fair’s coverage, it sounds like Guy will be wearing a ring as a member of the Corps.

Guy Gardner was slotted in as a recurring character in the HBO Max Green Lantern series that was put on hold and revamped into what is meant to become Lanterns – a buddy-cop drama focused on the adventures of John Stewart and Hal. So Gunn is going to bring as many ring slingers to the screen as he possibly can, just not all at once.

Vanity Fair adds Gunn will also put Gardner’s signature bowl cut to use as Fillion will reportedly don the signature look. They should do as much as they can to differentiate him from Suicide Squad flunky TDK who, fortunately, has next to no chance of meeting Guy on account of dying in the 2021 requel that brought Gunn over to DC from Marvel.

To add more legitimacy to this story, the director has corroborated it on his social media, first by sharing the report via his new Threads account. “Welcome to the cast of Superman: Legacy: Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific,” he posted.

Gunn also confirmed the bowl cut, adding it was a motivation for casting Fillion with whom he goes way back. “Giving my old pal Nate a bowl cut might have been my primary reason for casting him,” he said in a reply to his original post.

However, joking and good fun aside, the rampant casting for what appears to be turning into another ensemble affair from Gunn is causing concern among fans who want a more straightforward Superman story that focuses on Supes, Lois, and The Daily Planet. To that, Gunn says never fear – they are “the primary story.”

Do you buy that Superman: Legacy won’t be a mess? Answer below and tell us your reaction to the casting news below.

