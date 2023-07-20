‘Sound Of Freedom’ Blasts Past $100 Million At The Box Office, Declared “The People’s Movie” As Early Estimates Show It Besting ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’

Distributor Angel Studios announced the Jim Caviezel-led Sound of Freedom blasted past $100 million at the box office amid a week that has seen box office grosses increase from last week.

In a press release they touted, “Angel Studios, the platform empowering filmmakers with full creative control to crowdfund and create, has reached a new theatrical milestone. Its independent summer hit, SOUND of FREEDOM. has now sold over 8.9 million tickets, and the film has now passed $100M in box office revenue.”

The studio’s SVP of Global Distribution Jared Geesey added, “SOUND of FREEDOM has become the people’s movie. It was chosen by over 100,000 people in the Angel Guild, fueled by untold tens of thousands through our ‘Pay it Forward’ program, and is dominating the box office as the result of a ground-up, grassroots movement of everyday people who are making this an historic success.”

“This is the opposite of the top down system developed by Hollywood gatekeepers,” he continued. “We are empowering people to be part of choosing, funding, and sharing stories that amplify light and impact culture..”

The film has seen its box office grosses increase every single day this week compared to last week. On Monday July 17th the film brought in $4.9 million compared to July 10th where the film grossed $4 million. It was a 24% increase.

On Tuesday July 18th the film grossed $5.4 million compared to July 11th where it grossed $3.8 million. That’s a 42% increase. Finally, the film grossed $4.7 million on Wednesday July 19th. On Wednesday July 12th the movie grossed $4.4 million. That’s a 7% increase.

Not only has the film been bringing in higher grosses all this week compared to last week, but it comes off the film increasing its grosses from its first week to second week by 66%.

After the film’s first week it grossed $21.9 million. In its second weekend its grosses increased to $36.5 million.

The film had a monster second weekend at the box office as well. In its first weekend it grossed $19.6 million. In its second weekend the grosses increased 39% to 27.2 million.

Maybe even more impressive is that it saw its per theater grosses increase from $6,667 to $8,355 while also seeing its theater counts increase from 2,952 to 3,265.

And the film has beaten out massive big budget films from the major studios. It dethroned Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny from the top spot at the box off when it debuted on July 4th. It would reclaim the top spot on July 10th besting Insidious: The Red Door.

If early estimates hold, it looks like the film also took the top spot from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on July 19th. Exhibitor Relations Co., a box office tracking website, tweeted, “They have done the impossible. Early estimates have SOUND OF FREEDOM as the #1 film in the nation, topping MISSION IMPOSSIBLE yesterday—$4.8M to $4.6M. That’s some serious trafficking.”

Sound of Freedom is currently the 17th highest grossing film domestically for the entire year. It will likely blow past The Flash and Scream VI this weekend and could even top Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Elemental depending on how much it brings in.

It’s also possible that the film could surpass Fast X and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts before it finishes its run in theaters. To surpass Transformers: Rise of the Beasts it needs to beat $153.8 million.

What do you make of Sound of Freedom's run at the box office? How much do you think it will make this weekend?

