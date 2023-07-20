‘What If…?’ Creator A.C. Bradley Claims Disney Never Paid Her Script Fees For Her Work On Marvel Studios’ ‘Ms. Marvel’

What If…? creator Ashley (A.C.) Bradley is now accusing Disney of never paying her script fees for her work on Ms. Marvel, joining writers Cody Ziglar and Steven DeKnight’s recent claims about their residual checks for their work on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Daredevil, respectively.

Bradley’s accusation comes as Marvel has begun pushing the character of Kamala Khan through the upcoming The Marvels movie and the unprecedented debut of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel series on ABC, as well as a new comic book series written by Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani that resurrects the recently deceased heroine.

In a retweet of MCU-The Direct’s announcement of Ms. Marvel’s first season airing on ABC, the What If…? creator claimed, “Hey @WGAWest let’s make sure @DisneyStudios & @MarvelStudios pays the writers network residuals!”

She went on, “Despite significantly rewriting all episodes, & the WGA mandating I receive writing credit on 3 eps… I was only paid a weekly rate & never paid script fees.”

Captain Carter executive producer Tara Butters commented in the comments section of Bradley’s post, asking, “Wait… what?” Butters asked. “If you [receiving] credit from the guild how is it possible they didn’t pay you at least 1/2 a script payment. WTF?”

“We were brought on during production to revise the scripts,” Bradley claimed in response. “The original writers had already been paid & were no longer employed at the studio. Marvel didn’t want to pay another fee.”

Including Bradley herself, several actors and writers are responding to Bob Iger’s recent comments during an interview with CNBC’s David Faber, wherein The Walt Disney Company CEO was asked, “Speaking of content, we’re in the midst of a writer’s strike and very likely it would seem to have a actors’ strike. How is that going to impact things and what are your expectations there?”

“This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” the Iger replied. “I understand any labor organizations’ desire to work on the behalf behalf of its members to get, you know, the most compensation and to be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver.”

He continued, “We managed as an industry to negotiate a very good deal with the Directors Guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business,” adding, “We wanted to do the same thing with the writers and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors.”

“There’s a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic and they are adding to a set of challenges that this business is already facing that is quite frankly very disruptive and dangerous,” Iger elaborated.

When the CNBC host asked the Disney CEO why he believed the writers and actors were being unrealistic, Iger declared, “I can’t, I can’t answer that question. I, again, I respect their right and their desire to get as much as they possibly can in compensation for their people, You know, I completely respect that.”

“I’ve been around long enough to understand that dynamic and to appreciate it,” he acknowledged. “But you also have to be realistic about the business environment and what this business can deliver. It is and has been a great business for all of these people and it will continue to be even through disruptive times. But, you know, being realistic, is imperative here.”

