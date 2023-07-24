Bandai Namco Entertainment To Shut Down Free-to-Play Gundam Evolution Just A Year After Launch

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the termination of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise’s competitive free-to-play online multiplayer first-person shooter Gundam Evolution.

The online servers for the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise’s first free-to-play multiplayer shooter will be shut down less than a year after Gundam Evolution launched on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Gundam Evolution‘s Executive Producer Kazuya Maruyama briefed fans on the unfortunate news of the game’s termination in a blog post to the game’s official website.

“Thank you all for your continued support,” Maruyama announced. “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the conclusion of GUNDAM EVOLUTION. The game’s service will end on November 29, 2023 (PST). ”

“We wanted to create a title that brought FPS fans and Gundam fans together,” he acknowledged. “We challenged ourselves to create an authentic Gundam FPS game that could be played globally. Unfortunately, we have determined that it is no longer possible for us to provide a service that satisfies our players.”

“We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has played the game and supported us to this point,” he added. “At the same time, we would like to sincerely apologize to our fans and players.”

“Though GUNDAM EVOLUTION is coming to an end, updates will continue to roll out with Season 6 (adding a new unit and two maps) on August 23 (PDT) and the final season (adding a new unit and a map) on October 25 (PDT),” Maruyama continued. “We will do our best to ensure that our players can enjoy GUNDAM EVOLUTION to the fullest till the very end.”

“Although we don’t have much time until GUNDAM EVOLUTION’s service ends, the development and administrative teams will remain hard at work to ensure players can enjoy it until then.” Maruyama concluded the brief. “Thank you as always for your continued support.”

On July 26th at 6 pm PT, Bandai Namco will terminate all sales of EVO coins. Players who currently own EVO coins will be able to use them until Gundam Evolution’s termination. The developer also confirmed there will not be any additional items that require EVO Coins.

Gundam Evolution‘s season 5 update Storm that releases on July 26th consists of Miscellaneous balance adjustments, STORM Login Bonus Part 2, LimitOver Event, LimitOver Event Challenge, Weekend Campaign, Capital Present Campaign.

From July 26th-August 23rd, players can earn 1,000 Capital Points for logging in once every week, 150 Capital Points each for logging in every day, and up to 2,050 Capital Points each week.

For Gundam Evolution’s Season 6 update Light of Z, Bandai Namco is increasing the amount of Capital Points players can earn by playing the game so they can unlock new units without needing to purchase additional EVO Coins.

Releasing on August 23rd, the first part of season 6 will consist of Zeta Gundam unit, Ironworks (Domination) & Large Water Facility (Point Capture) maps, Season 6 PASS, miscellaneous balance adjustments, Light of Z login bonus, and Season 6 Event Challenges.

The second part of season 6 which is scheduled to release on September 27th includes miscellaneous balance adjustments, Light of Z login bonus Part 2, LimitOver Event, LimitOver Event Challenge, and Season 6 Event Challenge.

In Gundam Evolution‘s seventh and final update, Bandai Namco will increase the amount of Capital Points players can earn and terminate the ability for players to earn titles in ranked matches.

Gundam Evolution‘s Season 7 Update Last Shooting will release on October 25th and include a Kampfer unit, Space Fortress (Destruction), Season 7 pass, miscellaneous balance adjustments, other events, campaigns, and more.

Bandai Namco Online will officially shut down Gundam Evolution on November 29th at 5 pm PST.

What do you make of the game shutting down in a little over a year since it launched?

