After ‘Blue Beetle’ Star Xolo Maridueña Dances Around If Film Has Cameos, Scooper Syl Abdul Shares What He’s Heard

After ‘Blue Beetle’ Star Xolo Maridueña Dances Around If Film Has Cameos, Scooper Syl Abdul Shares What He’s Heard

2023 DC film releases have had to adjust in numerous ways to the new regime running the show at Warner Bros. and the legendary comic book imprint’s studio division. Blue Beetle is no exception but creative chief James Gunn and the gang have largely embraced the cub project starring a leading Hispanic superhero.

RELATED: After ‘The Flash’ And Its Cameos Cratered At The Box Office, ‘Blue Beetle’ Star Promises Film Includes “More Than One Character That You’ll Recognize”

Originally meant for HBO Max, the bug was upgraded to a theatrical release in the same summer as The Flash. Given that film’s mess of rubbery CGI cameos, one can’t help but wonder if Blue Beetle will be subjected to similar shoe-horned appearances setting up future events that probably won’t come to pass. Lead actor Xolo Maridueña seemed to have the answer.

At the red carpet premiere of Barbie, TheWrap asked the star portraying Jaime Reyes if we can expect any other DC heroes to turn up. Mariduena said it’s a first appearance that fans can get hyped about, but as for cameos, when pressed he said “I don’t know. You got me here. I think if you’re a DC fan there’s going to be more than just one character that you’ll recognize. I can tell you that.”

RELATED: ‘Blue Beetle’ Early Box Office Predictions Are A Complete And Utter Disaster For WBD CEO David Zaslav, James Gunn, And Their DC Universe

Scooper Syl Abdul covered the clip of the young actor and nothing gave him the impression there were offbeat cameos to worry about. Moreover, Abdul’s intel doesn’t indicate any such thing is woven into Blue Beetle despite the movie having been inaugurated as the first release in Gunn’s DCU.

“Up to this point, I haven’t heard of any characters popping up in this film,” Abdul commented.

He added the film is an introduction to the character, and if anything was to carry over, Gunn would likely not wait to admit it. Like the MCU’s halcyon efforts, Iron Man and Captain America, Blue Beetle might be able to stand on its own for the most part.

Abdul opined, “I’m pretty sure if they did have a cameo that James Gunn would have axed it because everyone in this film is not being carried over. So there’s no reason to introduce any cameos or have some kind of connective issue.”

“It’s just an introduction to this Jaime Reyes and then this version of the character will live on; this actor will continue to play it in the DCU,” he concluded.

With or without cameos, the film appears to have an big hill to climb to profitability. The film is tracking to take in less than $20 million during its opening weekend.

That could spell disaster when it’s forecasted that the movie will have to make $300M – which it could do internationally – to be called a success.

What do you make of Maridueña’s comments and Abdul’s information?

NEXT: ‘Blue Beetle’ Described As “A Love Letter To The Multiple Ways Of Being Latino” And “An Epic Celebration Of Diversity”