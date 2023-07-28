Real Name Of Wonder Woman’s Daughter Trinity Pays Tribute To Wife Of William Moulton Marston

Wonder Woman has a new daughter who debuted in issue #800 which marks the conclusion of Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad’s run. Tom King and Daniel Sampere take over in December as the ones guiding the path of young Trinity and her civilian identity. In case you wondered, no, Trinity is not her real name.

As Polygon divulges, when she is not out and about as an adventurer, Trinity goes by Lizzie which is short for Elizabeth Marston Prince. The last name is that of her mother, Diana Prince, the commonly accepted-as-canon alias of the Amazon warrior and daughter of Zeus. Still, the rest of it remains a mystery, narratively.

‘Marston’ could be a clue to Lizzie’s patronage if her father is not Steve Trevor. However, we won’t learn more about this wrinkle until King’s Wonder Woman series gets going in September, so the truth will take time to be revealed. What we — and even casual comic industry historians — know is the name is a tribute to one of her mom’s creators.

William Moulton Marston is credited as the primary creator of Wonder Woman, and often as the sole creator, but historians say it is possible he took inspiration from his wife and their shared live-in mistress. The former’s name was Elizabeth and the latter mistress was named Olive Byrne. Both had children with Marston and resided together long after his passing.

They also collaborated with him and inspired traits Diana Prince carries with her to this day; for example, Byrne’s choice of jewelry was the likely inspiration for the bulletproof bracelets. Olive Byrne and her polyamorous arrangement with the Marstons, as well as other ‘binding’ comic tropes, was depicted in the film Professor Marston & the Wonder Women.

That is a callback to the Golden Age, but fear not, Tom King will keep Trinity current too by making her a braggadocious girl boss that spouts off about her superiority to her allies, Damian Wayne and Jonathan Kent. You can look forward to that when it arrives in the fall.

