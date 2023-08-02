Activision Pushes Back Against Hasbro’s Claim That They Misplaced Source Codes For ‘Transformers: Cybertron’ Series: “It’s Not Lost And Never Was”

According to Activision, the recent claim from Hasbro that the developer had misplaced the original Transformers: Cybertron video game source codes is far from accurate.

Word of Activision’s supposed archive fumbling was first raised on July 20th, when in response to being asked whether the recent launch of their Transformers: Gamer Edition toy line could herald a re-release of the third-person action series, a Hasbro representative asserted, “Sadly, apparently Activision’s not sure what hard drives they’re on in their building.”

“When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that’s very frustrating,” the representative told Transformers-centric news outlet TFW2005 during the recent San Diego Comic-Con 2023. “Hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft and Xbox that they’ll go through all of the archives and every hard drive to find it all, because it’s an easy Game Pass add. We want those games back up for people to have a chance to play.”

Unsurprisingly, particularly in light of the series’ popularity among fans, this revelation was soon picked up and reported on by numerous video game and ‘geek’-related news outlets, including PC Gamer, Kotaku, and Bounding Into Comics.

However, just hours after the news began to spread like wildfire across the internet, Activision COO Lulu Cheng Meservey took to Twitter/X to debunk the Hasbro representative’s original statement.

“These headlines are wrong,” wrote Meservey on August 1st. “We have the code, it’s not lost and never was.”

Meservey’s rebuttal was further supported by Hasbro themselves, who in response to an inquiry from Axios’ Stephen Totilo regarding clarification on the situation informed him, “To clarify, comments that suggest Transformers games have been lost were made in error.”

“We apologize to Activision and regret any confusion,” the toy manufacturer continued. “They’ve been great partners and we look forward to future opportunities to work together.”

Unfortunately, despite this apparent confirmation that the Transformers: Cybertron games have not been lost to ether, neither Activision or Hasbro made any mention of any future plans regarding the series.

Thus, as of writing, whether the fan-favorite series will ever make the leap to modern platforms remains to be seen.

