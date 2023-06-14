Transformers And G.I. Joe Find New Comic Book Home At Skybound With New “Energon Universe”

The Transformers and G.I. Joe have a new comic book home at Skybound with the launch of a new Energon Universe.

According to a press release, the new Energon Universe was revealed in Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici’s Void Rivals #1 with the appearance of Jetfire. Void Rivals sees two pilots crash land on a desolate planet as war rages “around the Sacred Ring remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war.” The two pilots must work together to escape the planet as “dark forces await that threaten the entire universe.”

Along with Void Rivals #1, Skybound will publish a brand new Transformers series in October from creators Daniel Warren Johnson and colorist Mike Spicer. The G.I. Joes launch in December with Duke #1 from Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire. Finally, Cobra Commander #1 arrives in January 2024 from Joshua Williamson, Andrea Milana, and Annalisa Leoni.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be able to reintroduce this world to a new audience under the Skybound banner,” said Robert Kirkman. “I’ve loved these characters for most of my life and to have the opportunity to add to the already rich tapestry Hasbro has built with the all-new Void Rivals is an unbelievable opportunity.”

Kirkman added, “If you look at everything done with Transformers and G.I. Joe, you can see the inkling of a vast universe with tremendous potential for crossovers and interaction that will enhance the fan experience while staying true to the individual identities of both concepts. I look forward to exploring that potential for years to come.”

Hasbro’s Vice President of Global Publishing Michael Kelly shared, “When we first discussed plan for the surprise reveal in Void Rivals #1, I never expected it would be a secret we could keep for over a year.”

“Now that it is finally here, we are all excited to finally be able to talk about all the amazing stories to come from our great new partners at Skybound,” he added.

As for what comic book readers can expect from the Energon Universe, the Transformers series sees the Autobots and Decepticons crash land on Earth and renew their war while the fate of Cybertron is unknown.

The press release notes, “As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity’s only hope of survival is Optimus Prime.”

Daniel Warren Johnson commented, “To my readers, retailers, and fellow transformer fans: GET READY! I’ve only been drawing Optimus Prime and the rest of this amazing cast since I was in FIRST GRADE. This is a dream project for me, and I’m so glad to be adding a new chapter to the decades long celebration of robots turning into cars. Also, cab-over trucks are so fun to draw!”

Duke #1 is described as a limit series and will showcase the origins of G.I. Joe and Cobra “in a world grappling with the arrival of the Autobots and Decepticons. When Conrad S. Hauser (codename DUKE) investigates the mysteries behind The Transformers, the answers will lead to the birth of forces for good and evil that the world never imagined.”

The series is expected to be the first of four G.I. Joe limited series from Skybound with the press release promising a “fresh new take on G.I. Joe, Cobra and the iconic characters that you only think you know!”

Williamson shared, “Childhood dreams come true! Get hyped! Tom and I are bringing you a new take on Duke and the formation of G.I. Joe that honors all that we love about the characters but takes it into a new and exciting direction.”

He added, “t’s been awesome working with Skybound and Hasbro to bring this new take on the G.I. Joe franchise. For the last few years, I’ve been picking up all of the new G.I. Classified figures, so I am pumped to contribute to this new world of G.I. Joe and Transformers!”

As for Cobra Commander the press release explains, “In a world where Cobra doesn’t exist, one man’s sinister plans to utilize the mysterious alien substance known as Energon will send shockwaves across the globe.”

Senior Vice President and Publisher of Skybound Sean Mackiewicz said, “My first comic was G.I. JOE, and I couldn’t be more excited to unite the Transformers and G.I. Joe into one universe. This line is being guided by the best comic creators in the world and features the same action-packed, surprise-filled, emotional storytelling you expect from all Skybound comics.”

