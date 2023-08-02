‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Character Designer Kris Anka Decries Critics Of Overweight Spider-Society Members As “Fatphobic”

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Character Designer Kris Anka Decries Critics Of Overweight Spider-Society Members As “Fatphobic”

Seemingly unable to accept that the characters he created may only be considered appealing by a very small percentage of the population, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse artist Kris Anka has responded to the wide disapproval of his overweight Spider-Society member designs by decrying any and all of his critics as ‘fatphobic’.

RELATED: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Stans Harass, Attempt To Blackmail Fan Artist Over ‘Sexy’ Depiction Of A Gender-Bent Spider-Man 2099

As seen in Across the Spider-Verse, alongside such recognizable web-slingers as the Spectacular Spider-Man, Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Ben Reilly, the further ranks of the film’s central ‘Spider-Society’ are filled out with a number of non-descript, almost ‘generic’ original characters.

All variants of the eponymous hero, a number of these recruits featured such characteristics as being female, fat, or a combination of the two.

On July 27th, Marvel Comics artist Kristafer Anaka took to his personal Twitter/X account to reveal his involvement in designing these “Generic Spiders”.

“I tried my best to include as much of a range of l body types I could,” Anka explained of his design process. “If anyone can wear the mask, we have to do the work to show that it can be anyone.”

A few hours after making his initial post, Anka would return to his Tweet to respond to a supposed wave of criticisms being leveled towards his more ’round’ designs.

(It should be noted that, as of writing, a search of his post’s replies and retweets returns only three ‘size critical’ messages, none of which managed to garner more than 1,000 individual views).

RELATED: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Star Tom Holland Admits “I Really Do Like Making Movies But I Do Not Like Hollywood”

“‘Realistically all spider-men should be thin cause blah blah blah’ get the fuck outta here with that s–t,” Anka proclaimed. “You’re not defending a fake things honor, you’re just being fat phobic.”

“None of this is realistic,” he added. “Just let people have fun and enjoy s–t.”

In response to Anka’s insulting, several fans responded by pointing out how, from a practical perspective, it was entirely impossible for a ‘fat Spider-Man’ to be an active superhero.

“Being fat isn’t a spider trait,” stated @KARMAENVY. “‘Realistic’ accounts for the rules established in universe. Fat phobic isn’t a thing. Accept you’re unrealistic and make all the spiderpigs you like.”

“Spider-Man in popular media has always been depicted as fit as a result of the bite,” said @DeliciouslyNull. “Fat is not fit. It’s not a hard line to draw.”

“In most stories spider characters either gain muscle mass immediately or become more fit by doing superhero stuff”, @cujo9356 noted of the wall-crawler’s history. “It isn’t fatphobic to point out that Across the Spider-Verse seems to be an outlier to this.”

@doggybluguts likewise asserted, “Uhhhh…For a fictional story to be good and make sense you have to have SOME realistic basis.”

“The spider men should be athletic in some way to make sense,” they continued. “A fat spider man is not practical. Please use your head.”

For those interested, since making his initial post, Anka has shared three more ‘batches‘ of his Spider-Society designs through his personal Twitter/X account.

NEXT: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Stans Fail To Understand Lighting, Accuse Fan Artists Of Racism For Not Depicting Miles Morales As Acceptably “Dark”