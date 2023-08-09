Long-Time DCEU Producer Charles Roven Admits Even He Is Confused About James Gunn’s Plans For The DC Universe

Producer Charles Roven, who worked on a number of DCEU films including Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984, admitted he is confused about what the direction of DC Studios and the DC Universe will be under the leadership of James Gunn.

James Gunn announced his DC universe plans back at the end of January explaining how a number of the DCEU films would fit into it, “First, we have Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Shazam has always been off kind of in his own part of the DCU so he connects very well. That moves directly into The Flash, a fantastic movie that I really love, that resets the entire DCU universe.”

“And then to move into Blue Beetle, a fantastic film about a kid who is a marvelous part of the DCU and then into Aquaman 2, which leads directly into our next few projects,” he stated.

Despite claiming that The Flash would reset the entire DC Universe Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter even he seemingly didn’t know whether actors and characters would carry over into the DC Universe. He said, “There is nothing that prohibits that from happening.”

In an Instagram post, Gunn also appeared to walk back his initial comments saying “Flash resets many things, not all things. Some characters remain the same some do not.”

Gunn parted ways with Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman and seemingly Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam albeit Johnson indicated he might return somewhere down the line although there was no indication that would be happening in the first phase of DC Universe.

Johnson wrote, “James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

While those actors departed, Gal Gadot recently detailed she would continue on as Wonder Woman.

She told ComicBook.com, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Given all of this chaos and the mixed messaging from Gunn, it’s no surprise that Roven shared with The Hollywood Reporter how confused he was with what Gunn has planned for the DC Universe.

Roven told the outlet, “Right now, they’re really rebooting everything, and it’s a little bit unclear to me exactly how finite their desire is to use or not use any DCEU actors in the same roles. So I’m not really sure, but at the moment, we’re not really having any discussions.”

He added, “James and I are good friends. My wife and I are very good friends with him and his wife, Jenn [Holland]. And so we see each other socially, but we’re not really talking about any business.”

What do you make of the fact that Charles Roven is confused as to what James Gunn’s plans for the DC Universe are?

