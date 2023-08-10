New ‘Ahsoka’ Rumor Explains How Obi-Wan Kenobi Might Show Up In The Star Wars Series

A new rumor for the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series explains how Obi-Wan Kenobi will show up in the upcoming Disney+ series.

This new rumor comes from Jason Ward of MarkingStarWars.net during a recent livestream on his YouTube channel.

After being asked by a viewer how Palpatine might show up in the series, Ward went on to explain how Obi-Wan Kenobi might actually show up.

He said, “Two things I’ll drop on the show today, two little minor tidbits or something that adds to a story. … They filmed a sequence where Ahsoka sees herself on Mustafar fighting Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader before he’s in the suit.”

After Ward’s guest Bespin Bulletin noted they were new scenes, Ward confirmed saying, “Yes, it was new. And they had a dummy for a dead Kenobi and they had clothes for a dead Kenobi.”

From there Ward explained what the ideas were behind this, “They had two ideas there. One is Anakin literally kills Obi-Wan Kenobi in that fight where the idea would be that Ahsoka and Kenobi confront Darth Vader.”

As for the second he explained, “Another is he turns into the pile of clothes just like as he always did. He became one with the Force in time in that narrative.”

Ward then declared, “I don’t want to build that up to being this five minute Revenge of the Sith homage everyone’s been waiting for. Chances are she’s walking down a hall of mirrors so to speak and she looks into one and she sees this moment. And that might be all that it is or it might just be simply she has a vision, ‘Okay, what would life have been if she saved.'”

Ward would later detail what he believes happens in the show based on this information, “I think where they ended up on this: Obi-Wan Kenobi’s dead and now she’s Obi-Wan. I don’t think she’s the new hope. I think, now, she has to go live in the Tatooine desert watching over Luke.”

Bespin Bulletin shared his own speculation that Ahsoka, “What if she’s the hope? What if there’s a future where she takes the Luke position essentially. Like if she was present during the original trilogy, you know?”

This new information follows a previous rumor from Making Star Wars where he detailed the show would feature Ahsoka at different points in her life being played by different actors with Ward explaining, “these are glimpses or small sequences and Dawson will play Ahsoka during the majority of the story.”

On top of this, these glimpses would be seen via The World Between Worlds and not only would they show her at different stages in her life, but they would also depict other possible outcomes depending on significant choices she made during her life.

Ward specifically that one of the instances would have been on Mustafar. He noted, ““if Ahsoka had returned to the Jedi Order, she would be the one fighting Darth Vader on Mustafar having the high ground, not Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

In fact he also detailed that an actor portraying Ahsoka filmed “fight scenes with Clone Wars Ahsoka” and that Hayden Christensen also did fight training “wearing the same costume he wore on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith.”

What do you make of this latest rumor for the upcoming Ahsoka series?

