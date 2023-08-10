Rumor: New Wonder Twins Project Unrelated To Canceled HBO Max Film In The Works At DC Studios

In further blurring of what is a reboot and what isn’t, if anything coming out of DC Studios in the coming years will be, James Gunn is allegedly holding onto one more pitch from his predecessors at DC Films. According to a rumor, Wonder Twin powers are still set to activate in the DCU, only not in the form originally planned.

The kid-friendly shapeshifting siblings were supposed to star in an HBO Max Original movie in the vein of Batgirl and Blue Beetle, but that project was canceled in the regime change. That was the end of it until recently as Reddit page r/DCEULeaks is boldly verifying a scoop that leads them to believe something is cooking.

It’s still a rumor to us until proven otherwise, but we can report the intel says there is a Wonder Twins project being developed for the DCU. It is not the Max film as this will be brand-new with no connection to that, and it probably won’t be seen for a while, much like another gestating idea.

Similar to a Flash-inspired series about Central City Rogues, we shouldn’t expect the Twins to unite before Chapter 2 of the DCU – whatever that will be called or entail. James Gunn is already operating beyond full capacity with Superman: Legacy, which is casting more characters than anyone can shake a stick at, and the roster could still get bigger.

Gunn has to hold to the promise that Legacy will focus on Clark (David Corenswet) and Lois (Rachel Brosnahan) to achieve any semblance of balance in what he’s working toward with a first outing. Therefore, it would be wise to save The Wonder Twins for a later date when the DCU has hopefully settled into a cozy groove.

Fans of a certain age have fond memories of The Wonder Twins Zan and Jayna for their appearances in The Super Friends cartoons made by Hanna-Barbera. However, they later appeared in comics and other media over the years, including an episode of Smallville. The canceled movie would’ve starred actor-singer KJ Apa and Isabel May (Young Sheldon) as the duo.

