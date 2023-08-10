In another twist to the already-confusing situation surrounding the Amazing Amazon’s cinematic future, despite previous claims to the contrary by actress Gal Gadot, Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly denied that they have any plans for a third Wonder Woman film.

Gadot first raised word of Diana’s potential addition to DC Studios’ new roadmap during an August 2nd interview with Comicbook.com.

Asked by the outlet’s Chris Killian if there were currently any plans for her to reprise her role as the titular heroine, the actress asserted, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

With the internet set ablaze with confusion and speculation regarding this reveal, particularly as DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran had never so much as mentioned a solo Wonder Woman project at any point since being appointed to their current positions, Gadot would proceed to reiterate her claim during an interview with fashion and culture magainze Flaunt

Speaking with the publication for their 188th issue, Gadot detailed, “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

Though Warner Bros. Discovery was apparently content to let this rumor ferment for the better part of a week, the studio would supposedly offer a quick response to Gadot’s interview with Flaunt.

Allegedly reaching out to Variety shortly after the interview’s publication on the morning of August 10th, a number of insiders would inform the outlet that not only was Wonder Woman 3 not in development, but that the only project related to the superheroine currently in development was Max’s Themysicra-centric, Game of Thrones-esque political drama Paradise Lost.

The insiders also clarified that the studio had never made any concrete promises to Gadot returning the reprisal of her role, nor had they ever had any “definitive discussions” regarding the matter.

While it seems that a full Wonder Woman threequel is not currently in the cards for Gadot, this does not rule out the possibility that the actress may has been approached to reprise her superheroic role.

Previously, Gunn publicly noted that DC Studios was currently “working on getting Wonder Woman into animation”.

Given the implication that, at the time of Gunn’s comments, these plans for the Amazon were in the early stages of development, it’s not outside of the realm of possibility to imagine that Gadot might once have been – and might still be – under consideration to voice an animated iteration of Diana.

As of writing, neither Gadot, Gunn, Safran, nor any other entity related to Warner Bros. Discovery has publicly commented on this latest development regarding Wonder Woman 3.

