Wonder Woman Actress Gal Gadot Expresses Skepticism Of Gender-Swapping Characters, Acknowledges Differences Between Men and Women

Wonder Woman Actress Gal Gadot Expresses Skepticism Of Gender-Swapping Characters, Acknowledges Differences Between Men and Women

Wonder Woman actress and action star Gal Gadot seemed to take a swipe at the prevalent phenomenon of gender-swapping characters in modern Hollywood films. This is happening more and more in the action genre and particularly in major franchises on both TV and in cinema. Gadot, to her credit, has largely avoided this trend by seeking out original bad-ass roles.

RELATED: Supreme Court Justice Barbie Actress Ana Cruz Kayne Uses Film Role To Promote Child Murder

Beyond playing the ultimate original trailblazing strong heroine in Diana Prince, the model-turned-actress has held her own in the Fast series and in Netflix’s Red Notice. She continues her working arrangement with the streaming powerhouse in the new thriller Heart of Stone, which carries on her search for tough female roles that don’t require changes to an existing story.

“I wanted to show a great story about a female character who is doing it in the action genre. Right? She is thriving. But at the same time, how many times have they just switched gender?” Gadot explained to Total Film via the site Hollywood in Toto, questioning the practice and leaning into the befuddlement of it all.

RELATED: Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Says “It’s Entirely Possible” For Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Take Over Indiana Jones Franchise

“They take a story that [is] all about the men and they just change it to a woman, and then go shoot it?” she continued. As she did, she acknowledged differences between genders. “To me, it was so important in the DNA to make Heart of Stone a little different, because men and women are different. They’re built differently, they operate differently.”

Hollywood probably won’t take heed of Gadot’s remarks there or give them a second thought unless they plan on canceling her. In fact, they are doubling down on the Kathleen Kennedy Star Wars strategy with Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, which is in theaters this week, to put supporting cast member Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a strange position.

Depending on how the sequel ends, Waller-Bridge will allegedly be situated in such a way that puts the hat and whip within her reach. Producer Kennedy and director James Mangold may retcon and replace Indy or simply open the door for Waller-Bridge’s brand-new character to spin off into her own adventures.

As you know, fans aren’t pleased with that prospect hanging over everything.

NEXT: ‘The Flash’ Film Reportedly Features Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen “Naked A Lot” As Well As An Up Skirt Shot Of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman