Supreme Court Justice Barbie actress Ana Cruz Kayne is using the promotion of the film to promote the murder of innocent children.

Speaking with The Messenger about the film she noted how powerful the role made her feel, “It was just so powerful to get to sit there as a woman of color, as the head of the Supreme Court.”

“It was everything you’d hope for. And because it’s Barbie, it’s power with a wink. So it felt very fitting. And so, I was honored… Your Honor,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Cruz Kayne (@anacruzkayne)

RELATED: Numerous ‘Barbie’ Actors Reportedly Describe Film as “Feminist,” Mattel Executive Adamant ‘Barbie’ Is “Not A Feminist Movie”

She did not have much else to say about the film, but had quite a bit to say about promoting the murder of innocent children.

Kayne said, “I think I have a very emotional relationship with Roe v. Wade, and I’m sure most women do. I’m extremely pro-choice. And I’ve been given a few opportunities — and as many as I can, I will say yes to — to speak about my personal story with abortion and help other women to come out and speak about their stories and share their experiences.”

“I just think it’s so important to let women know that they’re not alone in these decisions, that they’re not taken lightly, that there’s such a community of women who have these experiences, and it’s important that we share them,” she added.

Kane previously shared how she got an abortion at 19 years old in a discussion with Jess Benston via Story Corps.

RELATED: Kate McKinnon Reveals ‘Barbie’ Movie Is “About How Gender Roles Deny People Half Their Humanity”

She said, “I was 19 years-old. I was about to go study abroad just for the summer in Italy on this like program with a teacher that I really admired and this group of people who I really got close with before the trip. And my boyfriend brought me into New York City, I grew up in Connecticut, and we like, I guess, had a night out. We were young. We rented a hotel in midtown something gross, but affordable, and so fun.”

She eventually relayed how she flew out to Seattle to reconnect with her boyfriend who was doing an internship and then he took her to have an abortion.

Later in the discussion, Kayne detailed how she reacted to the news that Roe v. Wade was overturned with the Dobbs decision, “I just burst into tears. Whatever it was it just hurt so badly. I know I’m safe and I know I’m lucky … And I happened, for whatever reason, to be near the Planned Parenthood and I just went there and I was surrounded by like minded people just screaming and crying. And It was really cathartic. And also just like, ‘What world is this?’ Like we are not second class citizens. It felt so barbaric and so personal.”

She then declared that giving the power back to states to determine whether or not people can murder children in the womb “is not kindness. This is not good. This is just hurtful and sexist and painful.”

RELATED: Margot Robbie Explains Why Barbie “Is Sexualized, But She Should Never Be Sexy”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law: ‘You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish. God, the Lord of life, has entrusted to men the noble mission of safeguarding life, and men must carry it out in a manner worthy of themselves. Life must be protected with the utmost care from the moment of conception: abortion and infanticide are abominable crimes.'”

While abortion is “gravely contrary to the moral law,” Christ’s mercy is infinite and as Bishop Michael Burbidge notes in his Statement on Dobbs Anniversary, “We must likewise extend a compassionate hand to all who are suffering in the aftermath of participation in abortion. The Church continues to share Christ’s healing and infinite mercy with women and men through diocesan Project Rachel Ministries.”

Furthermore Fr. Anthony Fisher writes, “Catholics do not pretend to judge the subjective guilt of women who have abortions. They too are so often victims of a cop-out by men and an exploitative industry, victims of an evasive, aborting society which provides women with little real freedom and information on this issue, and offers abortion as an `easy way out’ with no alternatives.

“Concern for human life and for pregnant women has put Catholics at the forefront not only of lobbying for the legal protection of human life, but of efforts to create a more just and compassionate society in which couples and single women distressed by pregnancy are supported in every way possible through their pregnancy and the years of child-rearing ahead; a community in which pregnancy is not a source of disadvantage and distress to women, and in which resources are directed toward helping the distressed rather than killing their children,” he adds.

What do you make of Kayne using the Barbie promotional tour to promote murder?

NEXT: Mattel’s ‘Barbie’ Movie Latest Attempt To Normalize Gender Ideology And Body Mutilation By Casting Man Pretending To Be A Woman As Doctor Barbie