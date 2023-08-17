Gina Carano Calls Out Rachel Zegler’s Hypocrisy After ‘Snow White’ Actress Engaged In Hate Campaign Against Her

Gina Carano Calls Out Rachel Zegler’s Hypocrisy After ‘Snow White’ Actress Engaged In Hate Campaign Against Her

The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano recently called out Rachel Zegler’s hypocrisy for calling on the world to become kinder after the Snow White actress had previously led a hate campaign against her.

Zegler has found herself under the gun for her comments about the upcoming Snow White film specifically describing the Prince as a stalker and noting how the upcoming live action adaptation is not about a love story.

In an apparent reaction to the tens of thousands of people criticizing her, Zegler wrote on Twitter, “I hope the world becomes kinder.”

Gina Carano reacted to this comment with a gif from Schitts Creek of one of the actresses tapping her screen and the word boop popping up. It’s a reference to Carano putting beep/bop/boop in her Twitter biography as she was being harassed by so-called “transgender” activists to put pronouns in her Twitter bio.

RELATED: The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Accused of Transphobia for Refusal to List Pronouns in Twitter Bio

Furthermore, YouTuber Drunk3PO with the assistance of Twitter user DataRacer recalled that Carano’s reaction is more than likely a response to Zegler engaging in a hate campaign against her.

As Drunk3PO notes at the height of the so-called “transgender” activists attacking Carano, Zegler tweeted out, “do not make fun of pronouns.”

She added, “They are not a joke! pronouns are validating! pronouns are cool! put your pronouns in your bio! i wear my pronouns on a button sometimes! it’s a good thing! bye!”

Making it clear she was referring to Carano, she concluded the thread, “it’s a fun time to remind you all to love pedro pascal”

RELATED: The Mandalorian Fans Call For Gina Carano To Be Fired Over ‘Likes’ On Personal Twitter Account

She also shared a photo of a button with the words She and Her on it.

Zegler’s comments came the same day that Carano explained that the woke world was mad at her because “I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop.”

Carano concluded, “I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”

RELATED: Gina Carano Backlash Culminates In Star Wars Fans Calling For Disney to #FireGinaCarano From The Mandalorian

Drunk3PO notes that Zegler reacted to Carano’s tweet calling out her hypocrisy by blocking her. He states, “And what does Rachel do? ‘You know, I could become kinder. I can say, ‘You know, Gina, I’m sorry I attacked you. You know, I’m sorry I had all these people say these terrible things about you. I’m sorry.’ No, no, she just blocks her. She blocks her. She blocks Gina Carano on X, on Twitter because she’s a hypocrite and she doesn’t know how to become kinder.”

“She wants people to conform to her. She wants people to be kinder around her and let her say and do whatever she wants without any repercussions. But people like this, they never learn. It’s always about them,” he added.

What do you make of Zegler blocking Carano after calling for the world to be kinder? What do you make of Carano calling out Zegler’s hypocrisy?

NEXT: As Backlash Against Rachel Zegler Continues, Entertainment Tonight Accused Of Running Damage Control For The Snow White Actress