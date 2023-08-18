Rachel Zegler Appears To Respond To ‘Snow White’ Criticism By Sharing Videos From A Lady Gaga Fan Account Hating On Men

Rachel Zegler Appears To Respond To ‘Snow White’ Criticism By Sharing Videos From A Lady Gaga Fan Account Hating On Men

Snow White actress Rachel Zegler appears to be responding to the massive amount of criticism she’s received for her comments about the upcoming live-action film by sharing videos from a Lady Gaga fan account expressing her disgust with men.

Zegler has come under fire for describing the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs animated film as dated, disparaging the Prince as a stalker, and taking issue with the film’s love story. Not only that, but she’s revealed the upcoming live-action film is changing the definition of fair, appears to remove the entire moral lesson vanity, and will instead be some kind of story about Snow White’s inner struggle.

She revealed to Extra TV her thoughts about the Prince, “The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

RELATED: Gina Carano Calls Out Rachel Zegler’s Hypocrisy After ‘Snow White’ Actress Engaged In Hate Campaign Against Her

When asked if the prince would even be in the film, Zegler answered, “We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because like we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude.”

She continued, “It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s actually going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful. And whether or not she finds love along the way is anybody’s guess until 2024. All of Andrew’s scenes could get. Who knows? It’s Hollywood, baby!”

Zegler then revealed what the film is really about, “It’s an inner journey that she goes on to find her true self. And she meets a lot of people along the way that make the journey really incredible.”

She made similar comments to Variety when asked why she described the movie as having a “modern edge.” She said, “I just mean it’s no longer 1937, and we absolutely wrote a Snow White–”

Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaptation, interjected, “–She’s not gonna be saved by the prince.”

Zegler then affirmed, “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.”

RELATED: As Backlash Against Rachel Zegler Continues, Entertainment Tonight Accused Of Running Damage Control For The Snow White Actress

Zegler elaborated, “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be. The leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, brave, and true.”

“And so it’s just a really incredible story for, I think, young people everywhere to see themselves in,” she concluded.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Zegler also revealed that the film is also changing the definition of “fair” for the film. The original animated film made it clear the term referred to beauty and was providing a lesson vanity.

This will no longer be the definition for Zegler’s live-action movie.

RELATED: Rachel Zegler Says Prince Stalked Snow White In Original Film, Reveals Live-Action Version Is “Really Not About The Love Story At All”

She explained, “The reality is that the cartoon was made 85 years ago and therefore it’s extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power and what a woman is fit for in the world. And so when we came to reimagining the actual role of Snow White it became about the fairest of them all meaning who is the most just. And who can become a fantastic leader.”

Zegler continued, “And the reality is, you know, Snow White has to learn a lot of lessons about coming into her own power before she can come into power over a kingdom.”

Gadot added, “Also the fact that she’s not going to be saved by The Prince and she’s the proactive one and she’s the one who set the terms is what makes it so relevant to where we are today.”

Zegler has been roundly criticized for these comments. YouTuber Vara Dark wrote on Twitter, “Rachel Zegler admitting she didn’t like Snow White growing up, saying she had only watched it ONCE before getting the role is so sad to me. Out of MILLIONS of women who loved the character, care about the story and yet this is who we get.”

Rachel Zegler admitting she didn’t like Snow White growing up, saying she had only watched it ONCE before getting the role is so sad to me. Out of MILLIONS of women who loved the character, care about the story and yet this is who we get. 🤡🤢 pic.twitter.com/IVKQN4FIHc — Vara Dark (@Vara_Dark) August 10, 2023

RELATED: ‘Snow White’ Actress Rachel Zegler Reveals Live-Action Film Is Changing The Meaning Of “The Fairest Of Them All”

Co-host of Geeks + Gamers: Pour Choices Tuggs tweeted, “Rachel Zegler is single-handedly destroying this movie. My TikTok feed is full of ppl on all sides posting about her holier-than-thou crappy attitude is not okay & Snow doesn’t need to be modern. It’s impressive how many people she’s turned against seeing Snow White. Bravo.”

Rachel Zegler is single-handedly destroying this movie. My TikTok feed is full of ppl on all sides posting about her holier-than-thou crappy attitude is not okay & Snow doesn’t need to be modern. It’s impressive how many people she’s turned against seeing Snow White. Bravo👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EUdli8mh1v — Tuggs🍷🥩🧈✝️ (@thattugglife) August 11, 2023

Clownfish TV co-host Geeky Sparkles tweeted, “LOL It’s like everyone is united in hating on the live action Snow White and Rachel Zegler. Like girl needs to stop talking. I can say that because I too am a girl.”

RELATED: Box Office Poison Rachel Zegler Asks Followers To Fund Body Mutilation Surgery For “Friend”

Twitter user friendlytroubIe tweeted, “rachel zegler seems like the most annoying person ever sorry not sorry.”

rachel zegler seems like the most annoying person ever sorry not sorry pic.twitter.com/5UDShstMav — ne (@friendlytroubIe) August 9, 2023

YouTuber Disparu tweeted, “Rachel has always had an undeserved ego even on her previous financial failures. Translation ‘Rachel Zegler I don’t forget that you said this, let’s see then explain to me what it means to be Latina wtf.'”

Rachel has always had an undeserved ego even on her previous financial failures. Translation “Rachel Zegler I don’t forget that you said this, let’s see then explain to me what it means to be Latina wtf” https://t.co/KB7dCZnx7W — Disparu (@disparutoo) August 15, 2023

RELATED: New Race-Swapped Snow White Actress Rachel Zegler Is An Anti-Police Activist, Says She Is To Blame For “Never Ending Racism”

In what appears to be a response to criticisms like these Zegler has shared two short clips from Lady Gaga fan account AMENARTPOP on Twitter.

In the first one, Lady Gaga walks into a bathroom and screams, “F***! God! F***ing men!”

In the second one, Lady Gaga states, “I just feel like my threshold for, like, bullshit with men is- it’s just- I don’t have one anymore.”

You can see in the screenshot below that Zegler shared both of these tweets to her timeline.

What do you make of these reposts? Do you think Zegler is responding to critics lampooning her for her Snow White videos? Or do you think it is completely unrelated?

NEXT: Former Disney Designer Asserts Walt Disney Would “Very Much Disagree” With Rachel Zegler’s Vision For ‘Snow White’