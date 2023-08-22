The Marvels Executive Producer Mary Livanos recently asserted that the upcoming film will deconstruct Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Livanos’ revelation came in an interview with Total Film where she discussed how the the film’s three main character will interact with each other.

Beginning with the relationship between Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Larson’s Carol Danvers, Livanos stated, “The notion that Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers’ paths would cross has been something that’s been in the works for quite some time.”

“It was discussed, [when making] Captain Marvel, if the adult friend relationship ight be between Monica and Carol, but we ultimately decided on [Monica’s mother] Maria so that in the future we could have Monica Rambeau grow up, be her own hero, and feature a reunion between Carol and Monica that could evidence how sometimes difficult estranged family-esque relationships could be,” she explained.

Livanos then turned her attention to the relationship between Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers, “Little Ms. Marvel has this ideal view of Carol Danvers, and to see that stripped back and Ms. Marvel get to know her hero for who she actually is was an interesting deconstruction that really warmed our hearts.”

She added, “We all are prone to fall into similar trappings when it comes to hero worship. You think that heroes can fix any problem. But in this movie, we actually examine how sometimes decisions you make in an attempt to make things better can sometimes make things worse, and have a cascading effect that spirals out of your control.”

“So, while we’re seeing Carol Danvers grapple with what has become of her actions, we see that also processed through the eyes of Ms. Marvel. We actually experience forgiveness through the eyes of another person. That can be freeing for the person who might not be able to forgive themselves,” Livanos concluded.

As for why Khan idolizes Captain Marvel, it’s explained in the opening sequence of the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. She states, “I’ve learned a lot about Captain Marvel, and I know at least three things to be true. One, she blasted through Thanos’ fleet like a flaming angel. And you know? She looked good doing it. Two, she, like, punched Thanos right in the face. No offense to any of the other Avengers, but I really don’t think they could’ve done that.”

She continued, “And three, sometimes, someone can come out of nowhere and do something amazing. I know some of you think, ‘Well, she abandoned the people of Earth.’ But look, it’s not true. Obviously, we don’t know exactly what she’s been up to. But maybe she just needed a break, you know? Can’t a woman just live?”

As for the actions that Carol Danvers made that might spiral out of control, it’s possible she followed through with her threat to end the war between the Kree and the Skrulls and expose the Supreme Intelligence that she had Yon-Rogg deliver at the end of Captain Marvel.

This could lead to a radical Kree like the gender-swapped villain of Dar-Benn deciding to seek vengeance on Carol Danvers and possibly Earth.

In one of the comics featuring Dar-Benn, he plotted with General Ael-Dan to assassinate the current ruler of the Kree, Clumsy Foulup, and take control of the empire with an android version of Silver Surfer that would be used to place the blame on the Skrulls back in 1991’s Silver Surfer #53.

Their plot would be highly successful as the Silver Surfer assassinated Clumsy Foulup and Generals Dar-Benn and Ael-Dan took control of the Kree Empire and with their first act instituted martial law.

It’s quite possible that Carol Danvers’ move against the Kree and the Supreme Intelligence in an effort to end the war between the Kree and the Skrulls resulted in a civil war amongst the Kree. We already know that Ronan was an outcast Kree in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that this gender-swapped Dar-Benn leads amore militant faction of Kree that want to continue the war against the Skrull.

It’s even possible that a Skrull might have assumed to the rulership of the Kree in the wake of Danvers taking out the Supreme Intelligence. This would highly motivate a militant Dar-Benn to not only enact revenge against Captain Marvel, but lead to more death and destruction.

What do you make of Livanos’ revelation that the film will deconstruct Carol Danvers’ character?

