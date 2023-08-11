‘The Marvels’ Director Nia DaCosta Claims Film Is Different From Other Marvel Films Because “It’s Really Wacky And Silly”

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta recently claimed that her film sets itself apart from other Marvel Cinematic Universe fare because “it’s really wacky and silly.”

DaCosta’s comments came in an interview with Total Film magazine. She said, “The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky and silly.”

“The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before,” she elaborated.

DaCosta previously described the film at last year’s D23 Expo in a sizzle reel saying, “full comic book madness.”

As for her claim that the film is wacky and silly, the first teaser trailer made that abundantly clear. The trailer was overloaded with “humor” resulting from Captain Marvel, Captain Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel swapping locations with each other every time they activate their abilities.

However, this type of humor is nothing new from Marvel Studios and it’s wild to try and claim that it somehow sets the film apart from other Marvel Studios production. In fact, the opposite is true. This humor is part and parcel of nearly every Marvel Studios production since James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014.

It was subsequently ramped up by director Taika Waititi in both Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The official description for the film states, “Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.”

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film stars Brie Larson, Teynonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on November 10, 2023.

What do you make of DaCosta’s comments about the film’s wackiness and silliness setting it apart from other MCU projects?

