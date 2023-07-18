After Disney CEO Bob Iger Says He Wants To Keep Company Out Of The Culture War, Company Promotes ‘The Marvels’ With Vile Identity Politics

After Disney CEO Bob Iger Says He Wants To Keep Company Out Of The Culture War, Company Promotes ‘The Marvels’ With Vile Identity Politics

The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios continue to double down on culture war despite the company’s CEO Bob Iger recently claiming he wanted to keep the company out of any kind of culture war.

In an interview with CNBC’s David Faber, Iger was asked about how he would respond to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ accusations that the Walt Disney Company is sexualizing children and has become a woke corporation.

Iger answered, “Well, so far what we’ve said publicly is that we are concerned that he has decided to retaliate against the company for a position the company took on pending legislation in that state. And frankly, the company was within its right, even though I’m not sure it was handled very well, it was within its right to speak up on an issue constitutionally protected right of free speech, and to retaliate against the company in a way that would be harmful to the business was not something that we could sit back and tolerate.”

“And so, we have filed a lawsuit to protect our First Amendment rights there and to protect our business frankly,” he added.

Iger then revealed he does not want to get the company into any kind of culture war, “The other issues that you referenced, the last thing that I want for the company is for the company to be drawn into any culture wars. You know, we’ve operated for almost 100 years as a company making product that we actually are proud of in terms of its impact on the world. I joke every once in a while we’re there to manufacture fun—”

He would later reiterate, “I don’t really want to engage in the specifics except to say that it’s it’s not our goal to be involved in a culture war. Our goal is to continue to tell wonderful stories and have a positive, positive impact on the world. You know, we are a preeminent entertainer in the world. And we’re proud of our track record there. The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children quite frankly is preposterous and inaccurate.”

Just days after these comments, the first big promotional push for the upcoming The Marvels film sees The Walt Disney Company promoting it through vile identity politics, one of the major weapons being used to attack Americans in the culture war.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the film, Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau in the film, shared, “I’m excited that the MCU has three lead women, all from very diverse backgrounds, and they’re all baddies in their own way.”

She added, “It’s going to be really exciting just to see these smart, fun, intelligent, and troubled women find their way.”

Parris was not the only to push a culture war talking point to promote the film. Brie Larson, who reprises her role as Captain Marvel also pushed the “diversity is our strength” messaging.

She told Entertainment Weekly, “I understand that feeling of being afraid to let go of control, of being afraid of passing on responsibility to others. You almost want to take on all of the burden yourself. ”

“So, I think this is an incredible metaphor for learning how to be in a team. It’s a very clear example that no one person can do it all. You need all kinds of skill sets, all kinds of people with different viewpoints and different backgrounds in order to save the world,” she asserted.

Zawe Ashton, who plays the gender-swapped Kree villain Dar-Benn also made it clear this is a girl-power film, if it wasn’t already. She said, “It’s this all-female sci-fi extravaganza, with a woman on the other side of the camera.”

“I felt very moved, actually, being involved in it. It’s not an environment you’re often in — a huge-budget movie with all these badass women and Samuel L. Jackson. That just doesn’t happen,” she said.

Iman Vellani, who reprises her role as Ms. Marvel, seemed to be the only one to pushback on this narrative albeit she also appeared to falsely buy into the vile ideology of transgenderism that posits you can change your sex from male to female or female to male and that males can identify as females and vice versa.

She said, “We’re really lucky because we have such a plethora of female characters with real flaws and real arcs. Time and time again, it’s proven that not only do these stories have such a robust fan base, but they sell.”

However, she then declared, “Marvel has always championed that idea of finding this idealized version of yourself through their characters — a version of yourself that can fly in space or stop a train with one hand. I think that aspiration to be greater than who you are is such a universal feeling, regardless of gender identity. I hope people recognize that and find ways to identify with all of our characters.”

What do you make of the cast of The Marvels embracing radical left wing culture war talking points despite Bob Iger claiming the company does not want to get involved with a culture war?

