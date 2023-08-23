BOOM! Studios Expands On Keanu Reeves’ ‘BRZRKR’ By Tapping ‘The Batman Part II’ Co-Writer For ‘BRZRKR: Fallen Empire’

BOOM! Studios announced they are expanding the realm of Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR by tapping The Batman Part II Mattson Tomlin to pen BRZRKR: Fallen Empire.

Not only is Tomlin the screenwriter for The Batman Part II, he’s also working on adapting the original BRZRKR series by Reeves, Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney. His previous film credits include Netflix’s Project Power and Hulu’s Mother/Android.

Tomlin’s previous comic credits include Batman: The Imposter where he collaborated with artist Andrea Sorrentino at DC as well as BOOM! Studios’ A Vicious Cycle where he teamed up with artist Lee Bermejo.

In a press release BOOM! Studios revealed Tomlin is joined by artist Rebekah Isaacs and colorist Jordie Bellaire for BRZRKR: Fallen Empire #1.

As for the story, the official description states, “The lone survivor of Olos, a long-dead–once thriving–empire, tells a tale of B.’s distant past and the death and cataclysm he brought forth.”

It adds, “But what did B. find that could have driven him to such violent ends? The desires of the heart are as much a weapon as any in B.’s arsenal…”

Tomlin commented, “Given that I’ve been adapting the feature film version of BRZRKR, it’s a surreal honor to have been invited to pen a small chapter in B.’s 80,000 year history and add to his story in comics.”

“Rebekah Isaacs is a rockstar and her wonderful artwork in FALLEN EMPIRE‘s sweeping, violent romance is going to make your heart skip a beat more than once,” he continued. “What a delight to play in the world Keanu, Matt, Ron, Bill, Clem and BOOM! have created!”

Isaacs also shared, “Working in an epic timeline like BRZRKR’s that spans all of human civilization, it’s a special treat to be able to slow down and watch B. and what makes him tick through more of a micro lens.”

“Mattson is brilliant at fleshing out the subtleties of complex characters – I was sucked in immediately and can’t wait for BRZRKR fans to get this glimpse into this gripping & heartbreaking moment in B.’s history,” she concluded.

The first issue of the series will feature covers by Isaacs, Joëlle Jones, Jenny Frison, and Yanick Paquette.

The series arrives on comic book shelves on November 29, 2023.

Do you plan on checking out BRZRKR: Fallen Empire #1 when it arrives on comic book shelves?

