Nightdive Studios announced a remaster of LucasArts’ 1995 video game Star Wars: Dark Forces.

The company made the announcement at Gamescom and on X where they stated, “Today at gamescom, we’re excited to announce Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster!”

They went on to reveal the game will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A release date was not announced, but they promised they would reveal it later this year.

Along with the announcement. Nightdive Studios also released a reveal trailer that features how they have remastered the game.

In the description of the video, the studio announced the remaster “supports up to 4K at 120FPS and features advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, trophies, and achievements, and more!”

Star Wars: Dark Forces was developed and published by LucasArts in 1995 and was released on MS-DOS and Macintosh. It would get released on PlayStation in 1996.

The first-person shooter saw players take on the role of Kyle Katarn as he and Jan Ors recover the plans for the Death Star and provide them to the Rebel Alliance in order for them to find a weakness and eventually destroy it. The game then jumps a year and follows Katarn as he uncovers the Empire’s Dark Trooper Project being developed by General Rom Mohc.

As he goes about uncovering the various layers of the Dark Trooper Project, Katarn and Ors run across a number of iconic Star Wars villains including Jabba the Hutt and Boba Fett. Darth Vader is also featured in the game. Furthermore, it allowed players to explore Coruscant and Darth Vader’s Super Star Destroy Executor.

Do you plan on checking out Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster when it becomes available?

