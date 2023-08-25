Zack Snyder Ditches Hollywood’s Moral Relativism Propaganda In ‘Rebel Moon’: “It’s Very Much Clear As Far As The Morality Of Who’s Good And Who’s Bad”

Zack Snyder Ditches Hollywood’s Moral Relativism Propaganda In ‘Rebel Moon’: “It’s Very Much Clear As Far As The Morality Of Who’s Good And Who’s Bad”

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder revealed he’s ditching Hollywood’s push to propagandize moral relativism on moviegoers in the upcoming Netflix film, revealing good and bad are clearly defined.

Speaking with Den of Geek about the upcoming two-part film, Snyder bluntly stated, “I think it’s a pretty straightforward, good versus evil, few against many, concept.”

He elaborated, “It’s a huge underdog movie. The villagers… they don’t have a chance, really.”

Snyder would also explain, “It’s very much clear as far as the morality of who’s good and who’s bad.”

“We don’t do a lot of ‘Oh, the Imperium, they’re just misunderstood, and as far as they’re concerned, they’re the good guys.’ It’s not really like that,” he detailed.

However, that does not mean the characters are all shining, perfect beings. Sofia Boutella described Kora, the film’s main protagonist, “What I like about her is that she’s made choices and without blaming it on other people.”

She added, “There are some downfalls to her and some bad choices that she’s made… but that’s what makes her human.”

As for what those bad choices are it’s still unclear, but Snyder previously informed Vanity Fair, “Kora used to be in the Imperium, and she’s like, ‘Guys, this ends badly for everybody.’”

Boutella also told the outlet, “She knows the guilt that she’s been living with, and the first step of her redemption is doing something about it instead of going away.”

Snyder previously discussed Djimon Hounsou’s General Titus with Vanity Fair as well and revealed he has a complicated backstory with the Mother World or the Imperium as well.

He explained, “There’s events that happened to him in the past that made him have to leave the Imperium and actually become an enemy of the Mother World. That scarred him.” The film sees Kora find him in a coliseum on a gladiator planet.

Snyder would also share a brief history of a character named Tarak played by Staz Nair, “When we first meet Tarak, he’s the indentured servant of this rancher, and he’s working the anvil as a blacksmith.”

“They ask him if he’ll join, and he’s like, ‘I would love to, but I’m in debt to this guy and I’m going to honor that. That’s the kind of guy I am,’” he continued. “So they figure out a way to get him to join. His backstory is that he comes from a noble family and they had a run-in with the Mother World.”

In fact, Snyder notes, “In a lot of ways, all the characters have a bone to pick with the Mother World.”

The official description for the film states, “When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.”

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed,” it concludes.

The first part titled A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix on December 22, 2023. The second part titled The Scargiver drops on the streamer on April 19, 2024.

