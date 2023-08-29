Lucasfilm Confirms Anakin Skywalker Cameo In New Promo For The Disney+ Star Wars Series

Lucasfilm and Star Wars recently confirmed Anakin Skywalker will appear in the recently released Ahsoka series.

In a new promo shared to their official X account on Saturday, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker briefly appears in the 15 second clip telling Ahsoka, “I know you can do this, Ahsoka.”

“You’ll instantly want more.” @AhsokaOfficial is now streaming on @DisneyPlus, with new episodes on Tuesdays at 6PM PT. pic.twitter.com/S2mS7ncmb6 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 26, 2023

Rumors surrounding the series previously claimed that Anakin Skywalker would cameo. Back in December, Making Star Wars reported that Ahsoka Tano would use the World Between Worlds, a location introduced in Star Wars Rebels that allows Ahsoka and Ezra Bridger to access various points time in the Star Wars timeline.

While accessing the World Between Worlds, the rumor teased, “Ahsoka will fight “Darth Vader” in more than one way and Hayden Christensen required some training for a sequence in the series because we will see his face again on screen, wearing the same costume he wore on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith.”

Not only did the rumor claim Ahsoka would fight Darth Vader, but the World Between Worlds would show Ahsoka “many possible outcomes” for her life. Two of those outcomes are if she would have returned to the Jedi Order and if she fought Vader on Mustafar instead of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Specifically, the rumor also claimed that “Hayden Christensen filmed fight scenes with Clone Wars Ahsoka in this scenario.”

The rumor goes on to note that “Ahsoka will learn that Anakin Skywalker was destined to take the path he did and we the audience will see aspects of those outcomes and in some of them we see live action Clone Wars era Ahsoka Tano played by a new actor in a duel with her former Jedi Master, taking the place of Obi-Wan Kenobi in this reality that never was.”

This brief clip appears to lend credence to this part of the rumor as Anakin still appears to be a Jedi who is training Ahsoka. So it might be a practice duel similar to the one seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Making Star Wars’ Jason Ward provided more details about this rumor in a video at the beginning of August where he said, “They filmed a sequence where Ahsoka sees herself on Mustafar fighting Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader before he’s in the suit.”

After Ward’s guest Bespin Bulletin noted they were new scenes, Ward confirmed saying, “Yes, it was new. And they had a dummy for a dead Kenobi and they had clothes for a dead Kenobi.”

Ward then explained the alleged ideas behind this fight, “They had two ideas there. One is Anakin literally kills Obi-Wan Kenobi in that fight where the idea would be that Ahsoka and Kenobi confront Darth Vader.”

As for the second he explained, “Another is he turns into the pile of clothes just like as he always did. He became one with the Force in time in that narrative.”

Ward then declared, “I don’t want to build that up to being this five minute Revenge of the Sith homage everyone’s been waiting for. Chances are she’s walking down a hall of mirrors so to speak and she looks into one and she sees this moment. And that might be all that it is or it might just be simply she has a vision, ‘Okay, what would life have been if she saved.'”

Ward would later detail what he believes happens in the show based on this information, “I think where they ended up on this: Obi-Wan Kenobi’s dead and now she’s Obi-Wan. I don’t think she’s the new hope. I think, now, she has to go live in the Tatooine desert watching over Luke.”

Bespin Bulletin shared his own speculation that Ahsoka, “What if she’s the hope? What if there’s a future where she takes the Luke position essentially. Like if she was present during the original trilogy, you know?”

What do you make of this confirmation that Anakin Skywalker will appear in Ahsoka?

