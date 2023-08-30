‘Ahsoka’ Episode Three Already Ignores Its Previous Episodes, Features One Of The Dumbest Space Battles Imaginable

The latest episode of Ahsoka shows that Star Wars storytelling is not improving, but is only just getting more and more ridiculous and insufferable.

After a brief training sequence involving Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano, the episode transitions to Hera Syndulla meeting with Chancellor Mon Mothma and a number of Senators from the New Republic. The point of the meeting is for Syndulla to request a military intervention into the Denab system where it was revealed Morgan Elsbeth had been transporting various goods from Corellia in the previous episode.

When Syndulla is asked to give her report, she does not provide any information from the events of the previous episode. She does not inform the Senators about a Super Star Destroyer hyper drive being taken from the docks of Corellia. She also does not report that Ahsoka Tano was confronted by two lightsaber wielding, Force users as she attempted to stop the hyper drive being taken off planet.

On top of this, she does not report Morgan Elsbeth’s connections with Corellia and how she had been using her previous Imperial company to transport numerous high end pieces of equipment off the planet.

Due to the atrocious writing that goes out of its way to make sure none of this is mentioned in Hera’s report, she’s easily dismissed as an emotional woman who only wants to appropriate New Republic funds in order to locate her lost friend, Ezra Bridger.

It’s a clear injection of victimhood feminism as the main Senator dismissing Hera is a male named Xiono. On top of that, it’s revealed Xiono would rather use the resources for this task force to help the people of the New Republic. It’s unclear to what end. It’s also revealed he did not actually fight in the war against the Empire. I would not be surprised if the character is a Donald Trump stand-in.

Given Hera does not provide any details that connect Elsbeth to Thrawn and a potential threat in the Denab system, the Senators eventually deny her the task force. It’s obvious this is purely done to try and create a sense of danger for Ahsoka and Sabine as they are now forced to investigate by themselves.

Unfortunately, this sense of danger is completely undermined by the show’s writer Dave Filoni once again. After arriving in the Denab system, their ship is quickly detected by Elsbeth’s forces. Six fighters intercept Ahsoka’s ship including Shin Hati and the helmeted Marrok. They begin making a number of attack runs on Ahsoka’s ship and make direct hits. Ahsoka and Sabine do not appear to be threatened at all and the fighters do not do any damage to the ship whatsoever despite the direct hits.

Not only do the ship’s not do any damage to Ahsoka’s, but there’s some atrocious dialogue where Sabine tells Ahsoka to keep the ship steady as they are getting attacked. The idea she would keep the ship steady as they are being attacked by numerous fighters is utterly ridiculous. She would be taking evasive action in order to avoid the ship taking any damage.

The battle drags out long enough for Sabine to figure out how to shoot the tail gun and destroy three of the droid piloted fighters.

As the battle continues, Ahsoka eventually discovers that Elsbeth has built a hyperspace ring. As she gets closer to it in order for the robot Huyang to perform some kind of diagnostic, Elsbeth has the station fire a number of turbo lasers. These turbo lasers do some actual damage to the ship and destroy its shields. However, Elsbeth fails to destroy Ahsoka’s ship. Instead, the ship loses power and falls of the station’s radar.

Hati then hails Elsbeth and notes she and Marrok will destroy Ahsoka’s ship. However, this is utterly absurd given the fighters posed not threat in the first place.

However, what happens next is the most absurd moment in the entire episode. Ahsoka Tano puts on a space suit, exits her ship and stands on the wing with her lightsabers drawn. Her goal is to apparently draw their fire while Sabine attempts to repair the ship.

The ploy works given that’s the way Filoni wrote it, but it just turns Shin Hati and Marrok into big jokes as there’s no way they wouldn’t just destroy the ship and then circle back to see if Ahsoka and Sabine survived and then kill them then.

Nevertheless, this absurd moment turns into Ahsoka destroying the other droid piloted ship with her lightsabers as it flies right next to her ship. That’s right the ships fly within leaping distance so Ahsoka can destroy it.

Nothing else really happens the rest of the episode aside from some exposition that the hyperspace ring has the capability to jump into a different galaxy as well and Baylan Skoll orders a bunch of minions to locate Ahsoka in the forest.

While most of this episode was what many have come to expect with Star Wars, there was one highlight where Ahsoka properly explains how the Force works and the work it takes to become a Jedi.

Ahsoka tells Sabine, “The Force resides in all living things. Even you. … Talent is a factor. But training and focus are what truly define someone’s success. Not everyone can handle the type of discipline to master the ways of the Force.”

What did you make of the latest episode of Ahsoka?

