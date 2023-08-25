‘Ahsoka’ Gets Roasted For Impaling Sabine Wren With A Lightsaber And Keeping Her Alive

‘Ahsoka’ Gets Roasted For Impaling Sabine Wren With A Lightsaber And Keeping Her Alive

The two episode premiere for Ahsoka is getting savaged on social media for having Sabine Wren get impaled on a lightsaber during a duel with Shin Hati, only to survive the attack.

In the first episode of the series, Hati confronts Sabine Wren and for whatever reason chooses not to use any Force abilities and just engage her in a lightsaber duel. Hati eventually defeats Wren and stabs her through the abdomen with her lightsaber.

RELATED: Former Canadian TV Executive Paul Chato Roasts ‘Ahsoka’: “Looks Like Star Wars Drained Of All Excitement, Danger, Emotion, Camaraderie”

By the beginning of the series’ second episode, which debuted alongside the first one, Wren is alive and recovering in a medical facility on Lothal.

Viewers of the series were quick to point out that Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn died from a similar wound suffered in The Phantom Menace when he was defeated in a lightsaber duel by Darth Maul.

YouTuber YellowFlash even noted how Sabine surviving what should be a fatal death from a lightsaber is an ongoing trend with Disney Star Wars given characters such as Reva, the Grand Inquisitor, and Cal Kestis all survived similar lightsaber wounds.

Disney Star Wars turned Qui-Gon Jinn into a loser pic.twitter.com/2ScGrGctVb — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) August 24, 2023

YouTuber OG Star Wars posted to X, “I guess saber through the chest or torso doesn’t kill anymore in Star Wars #ahsoka.”

RELATED: Dave Filoni Confirms Sabine Wren Will Be Ahsoka Tano’s Apprentice In ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

Patrick the Hutt made a similar point to Yellowflash, but instead of sharing a compilation of clips, he shared still images of various Disney Star Wars characters surviving while Qui-Gon Jinn died.

YouTuber George the Giant Slayer posted to X, “Star Wars New Luminous Limp Sticks: The Evolution of the Lightsaber – Now more Flaccid than Fierce. From Qui-Gon Jinn to Sabine Wren. One dead. One alive. Same hit. Force needs a little blue pill.”

“Qui-Gon Jinn and Han Solo killed by lightsabers. Reva Sevander and Sabine Wren both survived being stabbed. WTF, this is beyond ridiculous,” wrote Digits00vast on X.

RELATED: ‘Ahsoka’ Teaser Trailer Appears To Show That Dave Filoni Is Retconning ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Colonel Stan mockingly shared a photo of Qui-Gon Jinn and wrote, “Qui-Gon Jinn, after watching the first episode of Ahsoka.”

HailOrcusdorkus posted on X, “So being stabbed by a blazing laser sword in Star Wars is no longer lethal I see. That’s what, the 4th or 5th time so far in the new series of shows? I suppose it simply could be that Bacta healing and likewise plot armor has been immensely upgraded since Qui-Gon Jinn’s death.”

Eduardo Rivera wrote, “Only the men die from being stabbed by a lightsaber? Great writing, Dave Filoni, great writing.”

In a subsequent post to X, he added, “So Qui-Gon Jinn was killed by being stabbed with a lightsaber and Sabine Wren just walked it off?”

RELATED: New ‘Ahsoka’ Rumor Explains How Obi-Wan Kenobi Might Show Up In The Star Wars Series

OG Star Wars would later point out that a number of characters in the Expanded Universe did survive being impaled by a lightsaber.

She wrote on X, “To compare and contrast a saber impalement into the gut/torso… They can KILL…. If one can be evacuated quick enough and put into bacta and/or get organs cloned for transplant….they survive. Additionally, the recovery does take TIME!

She then pointe to two examples, “Dark Nest Trilogy: Swarm War – Mara Jade and Jacen Solo suffer from saber impalement. They are down for a week to a month in recovery. LOTF: Invincible – Jaina gets impaled while fighting her brother, among other injuries and is in Bacta treatment for more than a week. Jacen Solo dies from Jaina’s saber in his torso.”

“So why is there no consequences for those in the Disney Lore? The massive injury doesn’t take time to heal and people don’t die from it,” she asserted.

She further elaborated on this in another post writing, “So majority of DSW characters who got impaled by saber were woman and survived….but were they just all women? Cant have Reva dead (twice) nor Sabine- whom is back in action after. Grand inquisitor survived due to two stomachs? Han got empaled. Yet with in Disney lore – one can say he could have survived if he didn’t fall. Cauterization for fans explains it all away? “It seals up the wound so they don’t bleed out”. People forget that it severely damages soft tissue like organs, major blood vessels etc is life threatening or ending. The light saber heat is immense and can melt metal but soft tissue is fine?”

“It is just what the writer wants,” she continued. “Which is poor writing. I have already posted examples yesterday in the original lore of cases of characters surviving. How they survive and what happens next makes it more believable. Right now, there are no stakes in lightsaber duels.”

What do you make of Sabine Wren getting impaled by Shin Hati’s lightsaber and surviving?

NEXT: Rosario Dawson Claims People Like Ahsoka Tano, Hera Syndulla, And Sabine Wren “Because They Had Been So Prominent Female Representation In A Space That We Don’t Get To Really See Women Like That”