Star Wars: Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni confirmed that the series will depict Sabine Wren as Ahsoka Tano’s apprentice.

In a newly released featurette titled A New Star Wars Legacy, Filoni stated, “When you step into Star Wars, and work with George, you are part of a legacy. You’re part of ah istory. And we had to uphold that history, and yet do this completely new and different thing.”

He later declared, “From the beginning of this series, Ahsoka is out there on the fringe of the galaxy. When she hears whispers of this warlord’s return, she decides to enlist her friends help.”

Filoni then stated, “I’m telling this story about this mentor-student relationship that passes from Anakin to Ahsoka to Sabine.”

“It’s quite extraordinary bringing this to life,” Filoni concluded.

Filoni’s comments appear to confirm the show’s first trailer that teased Ahsoka becoming Sabine’s master and training her to become a Jedi or whatever type of Force user she will be described in the series.

In that first trailer Sabine informs Ahsoka, “You never made things easy for me, Master.”

After Wren calls Ahsoka master, the trailer cut to a scene of Sabine watching a hologram of Ezra Bridger saying, “As a Jedi, sometimes you have to make the decision no one else can, but I’m counting on you to see this through.”

This also appears to lend credence to the theory posited here at Bounding Into Comics that the Ahsoka series will continue the Disney tradition of supplanting male characters with female characters.

In this case, Ahsoka becoming Sabine’s master replaces both Kana Jarrus and Ezra Bridger who instructed Sabine Wren on how to wield a lightsaber, and more specifically the Darksaber.

Lucasfilm teased this would be the case in a teaser video released on August 11th that depicts Ahsoka training Sabine Wren with wooden sabers and then applying that training to a battle with Shin Hati.

Jarrus and Bridger previously trained Wren as depicted in Star Wars Rebels Season 3 Episode 15 “Trials of the Darksaber.”

In that episode, Kanan and Ezra Bridger take Sabine to a remote location on Lothal, where Kanan begins to instruct Sabine how to use a lightsaber with a wooden training saber.

As the episode progresses, Kanan shows just how untrained Sabine is as he mercilessly parries and counters all of her attacks. He eventually tells her, “Every mistake is a limb lost. The blade is never at rest.”

Kanan then delegates the training to Ezra who is instructed to walk her through the forms, which he does. Sabine doesn’t take too kindly to Kanan’s methods of instruction and the two become frustrated with each other.

However, Kanan would eventually change up his tactics and began training Sabine with the Darksaber rather than the training saber and worked through the various forms that Ezra had taught her as he attacked.

By the end of the episode, Kanan’s new training tactic was able to breakthrough the mental block that was holding Sabine back and he declared, “You’ve come a long way in a very short time. Where you go from here is up to you. But know this family will stand by you no matter what you choose.”

In the next episode of Star Wars Rebels, “Legacy of Mandalore,” Wren used Ezra Bridger’s green lightsaber to disarm and defeat Gar Saxon, who had taken the Darksaber as his own.

As for Sabine Wren becoming a Jedi or whatever Force ideology Ahsoka now follows appears to be a new development for the character. Wren did not appear to be all that interested in learning how to become a Jedi when training under Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger, rather she still embraced her Mandalorian heritage.

Kanan even chided her at one point when she attempted to use Mandalorian technology to best Bridger in a mock duel. He informed her that the Jedi defeated the Mandalorians and relying on the technological innovations would not help her overcome her mental block.

As I’ve noted above, it’s likely that Sabine Wren won’t be trained as a Jedi despite Filoni noting that Ahsoka will indeed be passing down the Jedi training she received from Anakin Skywalker.

Filoni previously informed Empire that “[Ahsoka] walks a path hat basically died out a long time ago. And there aren’t many like her left, if any. So that’s a lonely thing. What is that life like? If you are a loner, you have a very small circle of friends. What is it like, then, when you try to open back up?”

It’s unclear what this path is, but it definitely appears she will be training Sabine Wren in its ways.

Ultimately, this begs the question on whether Sabine Wren is Force sensitive or if she’s only being retrained by Ahsoka on how to use a lightsaber.

If she is indeed Force sensitive this opens up a whole other can of worms.

What do you make of this confirmation by Dave Filoni?

