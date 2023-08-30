‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Is “Disappointed” That Great American Family Acquired The Rights To Her Latest Film: “Any Potential Or Future Money Made From This Sale Will Be Donated To LGBTQ+ Organizations”

Over the last few years, Great American Family has been the target of progressive Hollywood for defying the LGBTQ lobby and committing it’s programming to true family entertainment rather than family subverting entertainment.

While that decision has made Great American Family one of the fastest growing networks in the country, it has also become public enemy #1 in the eyes of Hollywood. No better example of this is Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin coming out and slamming the network for purchasing the rights to a film by her production company.

Sweetin’s upcoming film Craft Me a Romance has been sold to Great American Family, the network where her former Fuller House co-star Candace Cameron Bure serves as chief creative officer.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” the actress told People Magazine.

She continued, “So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.”

“I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations,” Sweetin went on to claim.

Cameron Bure has drawn the ire of the LGBTQ lobby after revealing that the Great American Family will focus on portraying traditional marriages and relationships rather than on the ever-expanding gender and sexuality based identities.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” Cameron Bure said last November in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, confirming that the network will stay true to traditional relationships.

The creation of Great American Family was caused by a civil war within The Hallmark Channel after the company responded poorly to an LGBTQ-themed ad that was airing on their channel.

An ad by online-wedding firm Zola, showed two women getting married as an endorsed of gay marriage. Hallmark was hit with multiple petitions from conservative audiences demanding the channel pull the ad in service of keeping Hallmark family friendly.

The channel eventually sided with progressive groups who not only sided with the LGBTQ lobby but proceeded to make a commitment to produce more content that panders to the woke demographic.

George Zaraldis, VP of Communications for Hallmark’s parent company, Crown Media Family, confirmed their commitment to LGBTQ representation in 2020.

“Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us and we look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors,” Zaralidis told NBC News.

This caused many stars at the Hallmark Channel, including actors like Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley, and Jessica Lowndes, to jump ship and create content for Great American Family instead.

GAC Family CEO Bill Abbott confirmed last year that the company closed out Fourth Quarter 2022 as the fastest-growing network in all of cable television.

“In only its second year, the emerging leader in original Christmas movies ranked #1 in Total Day ratings growth in Households (+113%), People 18-49 (+100%) and Total Viewers (+116%), and #1 in Primetime ratings growth in Households (+128%) among all cable networks,” Abbott revealed in a press release.

The downside of this is that actresses like Cameron Bure have been the target of progressive outrage due to the success Great American Family has seen by distancing itself from the LGBTQ lobby.

What are your thoughts on Jodie Sweetin regarding her film’s sale to Great American Family? Sound off in the comments section down below or on social media.

