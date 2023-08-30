Rumor: Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Disney Plus Series To Receive A Second Season Post-WGA And SAG-AFTRA Strikes

In a seeming confirmation of nearly every Marvel Cinematic Universe fan’s worst fears, a new rumor suggests that once the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes eventually come to an end, the widely-panned Disney Plus abomination known as She-Hulk: Attorney of Law will begin production on a second season.

This vomit-inducing whisper was first made public by noted Marvel scooper MyTimeToShineHello.

Taking to their personal Twitter account on August 29th, MyTimeToShineHello informed their followers that, per their sources, “She-Hulk season 2 is happening (or should I say will happen post-strikes)”.

While many will sure write off this rumor as yet another piece of ‘shot in the dark’ speculation concerning the MCU’s future leveled by one of the many online individuals who claim to have insider knowledge of Marvel Studios and Disney’s inner workings, it should be noted that MyTimeToShineHello has a particularly respectable track record when it comes to past scoop accuracy.

Holding an accuracy rating of 85.7% ‘correct’ per an analysis of their scoops provided by the /r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers sub-Reddit, the scooper’s notable leaks include the news that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher would be returning, the reveal that The Illuminati would not survive the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the confirmation that one of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s post-credit scenes would be related to the upcoming second season of Loki.

All things considered, it’s not out of the question to imagine that MyTimeToShineHello could also be on the money with their claim that the Jade Giantess’ solo adventures are far from over.

Notably, prior to this scoop, the chances of Jennifer Walters getting another solo outing were murky at best, with series director Kat Coiro even realizing early on that a renewal was not likely to in the cards for arguably Marvel’s worst project.

Asked by by TheWrap’s Andi Ortiz in February 2022 ahead of the series’ premiere, Coiro replied, “I will let Kevin Feige answer that question.”

“For now, we have done a season and it’s coming out sometime this year,” she asserted. “And we’ll go from there.”

Later speaking to The Direct’s Pamela Gores following the conclusion She-Hulk‘s first season, Coiro would be asked if there was anything she “would want to do differently if you got the chance to expand on Jen’s story again in a potential Season 2?”, to which the director opined, “I mean, what’s so exciting to me is you have this premise of superhuman law firm that kind of lends itself to infinite possibilities.”

“You could literally have any character who has ever existed in the MCU or who will ever exist pass through these doors, and it wouldn’t feel like a gratuitous cameo,” she added. “It would feel completely organic. So I think the sky’s the limit in terms of what they can do with this moving forward.”

As of writing, neither Disney, Marvel, nor any of their representatives have offered comment on MyTimeToShineHello’s latest rumor.

