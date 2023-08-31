Sequels To Batman ‘89 and Superman ‘78 Will Introduce Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, and Metallo

Legacy sequels come in many forms. The Burtonverse Dark Knight and the Donnerverse Man of Steel’s next adventures came in the form of the miniseries Batman ‘89 and Superman ‘78. Both were made to correct the mistakes and take advantage of missed opportunities in their respective cinematic universes. Namely, we finally saw what Billy Dee Williams might be like as Two-Face.

But, wouldn’t you know it, DC has more to do in these universes so the sagas will continue with the Batman ‘89 sequel “Echoes” and the Superman ’78 follow-up, “The Metal Curtain.” ComicBook.com provided a sneak preview of the storylines and the art, which gives away some monumental debuts to the worlds of these iconic takes on our heroes.

In the pages of Echoes, a Burtonverse version of the Scarecrow will emerge from the rows of corn to strike fear in Gotham, which might make the city fallow ground for the hijinx of one Harley Quinn. And over in the pages of The Metal Curtain, judging by the cover art, we will be treated to the long-awaited return of Metallo.

The cyborg with a Kryptonite heart has been MIA in movies all these years, but that’s rectified in a small way here. He could be John Corben though his origin and identity aren’t clear. The synopsis leads us to believe he is a Soviet super-soldier cooked up to destroy The Last Son of Krypton, America’s symbol of might and patriotism.

Similarly, Harley and Scarecrow were left out of the DC cinematic multiverse for years before the 2000s. Before that, they were in a script for a third Joel Schumacher film that was ultimately scrapped. In that story, Harley was The Joker’s daughter out for revenge. Some of that backstory is likely to make it into Echoes, minus Schumacher’s tone.

Batman ’89: Echoes synopsis reads: “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts! After Harvey Dent’s crusade against Gotham and Batman, the Caped Crusader has disappeared without a trace. In his place, ordinary citizens have taken to the streets to root out crime. As innocents get hurt, the question on everyone’s mind is the same: Where is Batman?”

It continues, “Sam Hamm, screenwriter of the 1989 Batman movie, and Joe Quinones reunite for another tale in Gotham!”

Next up is the plot to Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain, which begins, “When the planet Krypton exploded, its last son was rocketed across the cosmos and came to settle in a small town in Kansas.”

It added, “But what else came with him, and what if a piece of his home landed somewhere we never knew about? As Superman has become a symbol of strength and pride for America, the Soviet Union looks to crush that image with a creation of their own, built by their own might and forged by their own power!”

We also learn that “Robert Venditti returns to the Man of Steel with new artist Gavin Guidry!” Batman ’89: Echoes and Superman ‘78: The Metal Curtain reach retailers in November.

Both Batman ’89: Echoes #1 and Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain #1 arrive on comic book shelves on September 28, 2023.

