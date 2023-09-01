A new report reveals a release window for the much-anticipated Arcane Season 2.

X account Manga Mogura RE reports at a new Chinese Tencent V Video conference presentation that the company announced that Arcane Season 2 will arrive sometime in Winter 2024.

The account specifically wrote, “‘League of Legends – ARCANE’ Season 2 will air in Winter 2024 according to a recent Chinese Tencent V Video conference presentation.”

The first season released on Netflix back in November 2021 and primarily followed the origins of League of Legends characters Vi and Jinx as they found themselves in a brewing civil conflict between the twin cities of Zaun and Piltover.

While it prominently focused on Vi and Jinx it also heavily featured Caitlyn, Jayce, Heimerdinger, Singed, Ekko, Ryze, and Viktor.

The official description reads, “Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters.”

“The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends’ famous champions including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation and suspenseful storytelling,” it concludes.

Back in April then Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent provided an update on the animated series telling Chinese League of Legends commentator Guan Ze Yuan why development was taking so long on the second season.

He said, “I just watched the third episode of season 2 before my flight to China so we are making progress on it. It is not ready yet. And there are two reasons for that.”

“One, you want the quality. We just don’t want to rush. So that takes time. So that’s the good reason,” he explained.

He then revealed, “The bad reason is, honestly, we didn’t know if season 1 was going to be a success. So we didn’t start season 2 until after.”

When Ze Yuan informs him the show is a huge success, Laurent replied, “But we didn’t know. If I had known we could have started season 2 way earlier, but we didn’t know so we kind of waited a bit. And so now we are paying the price.”

He then relayed, “It’s unfortunately not going to be this year.”

The series received high praise from viewers. It has a 9.0 out of 10 on IMDb.

Popular film and TV critic The Critical Drinker also gave the series high praise.

He said, “Arcane may just be one of the most gripping, nuanced, mature, poignant, and well-constructed TV shows I’ve watched in years.”

After providing a brief overview of the show he continued to heap praise on it, “I could probably spend hours gushing over every detail of Arcane’s story, but trust me on this one there’s a huge amount of stuff going on in this show everything from grand political maneuvering to dangerous science experiments that threaten to shift the balance of power in the world, friendships and loyalty tested to their limits, unexpected alliance and bitter betrayals, revenge, and reconciliation, it’s all here. And it’s all played out with some of the best, most nuanced, mature character work I’ve seen in year.”

Are you looking to catch Arcane Season 2 when it arrives next year?

