Taylor Swift Sells More Tickets In Presales For ‘The Eras Tour’ At Just AMC Theaters Than ‘Blue Beetle’s’ Entire Domestic Opening Weekend

Taylor Swift and the recently announced The Eras Tour has already grossed more in pre-sales at just AMC Theaters than Blue Beetle’s entire domestic opening weekend.

Swift announced The Eras Tour would be getting a theatrical release yesterday on her social media channels.

On X she wrote, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.”

From there she added, “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!”

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Swift’s Eras Tour was her sixth tour and her second all-stadium tour. The tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona on March 17th and is expected to conclude in November 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.

Each tour date sees Swift sing 44 of her songs with 10 acts and is 3 hours and 15 minutes in length.

Box office analyst Valliant Renegade predicts this film could be the highest grossing film of the fall box office season. He noted, “I think this could be a $100 million surprise weekend for theaters with this thing.”

He goes on to point out that Swift’s film is taking the place of Dune Part II, which was recently delayed to March 2024, “Dune 2 certainly would have been in contention for one of the biggest if not the biggest box office draw this fall season. That is no longer. Taylor Swift is moving into claim the mantle.”

Valliant Renegade might have actually been underestimating Swift’s command at the box office. AMC reports the film sold over $26 million in pre-sales in just one day. For those keeping count that’s more than Blue Beetle’s entire opening weekend. The most recent DC release only brought in $25 million domestically.

Oh, and that $26 million number is just for AMC Theaters, it does not include sales at Regal and Cinemark.

Exhibitor Relations reports, “$26M in one day of pre-sales. And that’s just from AMC. Yes, a $100M debut is definitely in the cards for TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR, which rolls out Oct. 13. Swift saves cinemas.”

AMC also revealed the pre-sale total of $26 million far surpassed the previous record for a single title at AMC. Spider-Man: No Way Home held the previous record at $16.9 million. AMC also noted it shattered Spider-Man: No Way Home’s previous claim to the top spot for 24-hour ticket sales revenue, but it didn’t take 24 hours to do it. It took less than three hours.

Senior VP at Fandango Ticketing Jerramy Hainline also told Variety, “Not only is Taylor Swift’s concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics and more.”

The movie is forcing a shakeup from competitors as well. Jason Blum and Universal chose to move The Exorcist: Believer up a week so as not to compete with Swift.

He announced on X, “Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23. #TaylorWins.”

Given Valliant Renegade and Exhibitor Relations are predicting a $100 million opening weekend, it’s quite possible if Swift and company decide to add more showings that it could easily become one of the top grossing films for 2023. Sound of Freedom currently holds the 10th spot with a domestic gross of $181 million.

In fact, AMC noted in their press release they plan to add showtimes stating, “Recognizing this unprecedented demand, AMC is adding additional showtimes to increase capacity where necessary and available. During its run at AMC, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States.”

It’s not of the realm of possibility that they expand it to a second weekend or even third weekend.

What do you make of Taylor Swift outgrossing Blue Beetle in presales at just AMC Theaters?

